Finalists revealed for 2025 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

The finalists have today been revealed for this year’s Shropshire Chamber Business Awards.
Six businesses are in the running for the showpiece Company of the Year award, including two former champions.
Aico of Oswestry and McPhillips from Telford will be competing for the top prize alongside Dulson Training, Jesmonite, Shropshire Festivals and Severn Hospice.
A record number of entries were received for this year’s event – the 25th anniversary of the competition.
A special ‘Champion of Champions’ award to mark the milestone will be decided between former company of the year winners Aico, McPhillips, Salop Leisure and Pave Aways.
The winners will be crowned at a Greatest Showman-themed gala awards night, at Telford’s International Centre on Friday June 20.
This year’s finalists come from all corners of the county, including Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Clun, Broseley, Shifnal, Ruyton-XI-Towns, Bishop’s Castle, Rodington, Buildwas, Alveley, and more.
The event has become established as the largest on the county business calendar, and nearly 600 tickets have already been reserved for this year. For more details, see www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/awards
Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, said: “We have once again been amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries. It has been really refreshing to see so many first-time entrants and finalists this year.
“Shortlisting each category was a really tough task for our independent panel – we had a record number of entries, and the standard was incredibly high.”
She added: “It is always a highlight of the calendar when we recognise the amazing businesses we’re so fortunate to have in our county – but it will be even more special this year as we celebrate the event’s 25th anniversary.
“Our role at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is to help businesses of all sizes to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and celebrate their success.
“The business awards is such an important part of this – championing the incredible businesses we have across all corners of our county. We are determined to lay on ‘the greatest show’ this year; an awards night that no-one will forget.
“Times are tough for many businesses at the moment, and the awards are an opportunity to give them the recognition they so richly deserve.”
Teams of judges will now be visiting each of the finalists at their premises over the coming weeks to make their final decision.
Ruth said: “We take immense pride in showcasing businesses of all sizes on this year’s shortlist.
“They shine as beacons of excellence in their respective fields and elevate the stature of Shropshire businesses on a regional, national and international stage.”
2025 Finalists
Company of the Year
Aico, Oswestry
Dulson Training, Rodington
Jesmonite, Bishop’s Castle
McPhillips, Telford
Severn Hospice
Shropshire Festivals, Buildwas
Best New Business
Frankly Farm Tours, Broseley
Kindridge Bid Solutions, Telford
LevelUp Escapes, Shrewsbury
Southwater Veterinary Group, Telford
Best Small Business
E4 Environment, Pentre
Meg Hawkins Limited, Aston Botterell
Preloved Tech, Telford
Shropshire Festivals, Buildwas
Outstanding Customer Service
Aico, Oswestry
Niche Patisserie, Oswestry
Start-Tech, Shrewsbury
Tanners Wines, Shrewsbury
Outstanding Business Growth
Aviramp, Telford
Komplex Community, Telford
Shuker Building & Development, Bicton Heath
Telecom Infrastructure Partners, Shrewsbury
Community Chamption – Business in the Community
Aico, Oswestry
Brightstar, Shifnal
Capgemini, Telford
Good2Great, Bridgnorth
Excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering
Aviramp, Telford
Hospital Direct, Clun
Independent Control Systems, Telford
Ricoh UK Products, Telford
Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Achivement
Riverside Cabins, Ruyton-XI-Towns
Severn Hospice
Shropshire Design, Shifnal
The Hundred House, Norton
The Trailblazer – Innovation Award
Aviramp, Telford
Seymour Manufacturing International, Telford
Shropshire Festivals, Buildwas
Telford College
The Eco Award
Fabweld Steel Products, Telford
Ricoh UK Products, Telford
Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Shrewsbury
Staysafe PPE, Alveley
Young Business Person
Anthony Cannan – Buck & Bear Products, Ludlow
Beth Griffiths – Monks, Shrewsbury
Jordon Tipper – Start-Tech, Shrewsbury
Kareem Zaman – Autocraft Telford
Insperational Adult Learner
Anna Redding
Lama Khaled
Keely-Hill Harding
Kimberley Pearce
Champion of Champions
Aico, Oswestry
Salop Leisure, Shrewsbury
McPhillips, Telford
Pave Aways, Knockin