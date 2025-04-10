Finalists revealed for 2025 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

The finalists have today been revealed for this year’s Shropshire Chamber Business Awards.

Six businesses are in the running for the showpiece Company of the Year award, including two former champions.

Awards master of ceremonies Carl Jones and Shropshire Chamber’s Kelly Riedel announced the finalists at the Chamber’s expo in Telford

Aico of Oswestry and McPhillips from Telford will be competing for the top prize alongside Dulson Training, Jesmonite, Shropshire Festivals and Severn Hospice.

A record number of entries were received for this year’s event – the 25th anniversary of the competition.

A special ‘Champion of Champions’ award to mark the milestone will be decided between former company of the year winners Aico, McPhillips, Salop Leisure and Pave Aways.

The winners will be crowned at a Greatest Showman-themed gala awards night, at Telford’s International Centre on Friday June 20.

This year’s finalists come from all corners of the county, including Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Clun, Broseley, Shifnal, Ruyton-XI-Towns, Bishop’s Castle, Rodington, Buildwas, Alveley, and more.

The event has become established as the largest on the county business calendar, and nearly 600 tickets have already been reserved for this year. For more details, see www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/awards

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, said: “We have once again been amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries. It has been really refreshing to see so many first-time entrants and finalists this year.

“Shortlisting each category was a really tough task for our independent panel – we had a record number of entries, and the standard was incredibly high.”

She added: “It is always a highlight of the calendar when we recognise the amazing businesses we’re so fortunate to have in our county – but it will be even more special this year as we celebrate the event’s 25th anniversary.

“Our role at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is to help businesses of all sizes to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and celebrate their success.

“The business awards is such an important part of this – championing the incredible businesses we have across all corners of our county. We are determined to lay on ‘the greatest show’ this year; an awards night that no-one will forget.

“Times are tough for many businesses at the moment, and the awards are an opportunity to give them the recognition they so richly deserve.”

Teams of judges will now be visiting each of the finalists at their premises over the coming weeks to make their final decision.

Ruth said: “We take immense pride in showcasing businesses of all sizes on this year’s shortlist.

“They shine as beacons of excellence in their respective fields and elevate the stature of Shropshire businesses on a regional, national and international stage.”

2025 Finalists

Company of the Year

Aico, Oswestry

Dulson Training, Rodington

Jesmonite, Bishop’s Castle

McPhillips, Telford

Severn Hospice

Shropshire Festivals, Buildwas

Best New Business

Frankly Farm Tours, Broseley

Kindridge Bid Solutions, Telford

LevelUp Escapes, Shrewsbury

Southwater Veterinary Group, Telford

Best Small Business

E4 Environment, Pentre

Meg Hawkins Limited, Aston Botterell

Preloved Tech, Telford

Shropshire Festivals, Buildwas

Outstanding Customer Service

Aico, Oswestry

Niche Patisserie, Oswestry

Start-Tech, Shrewsbury

Tanners Wines, Shrewsbury

Outstanding Business Growth

Aviramp, Telford

Komplex Community, Telford

Shuker Building & Development, Bicton Heath

Telecom Infrastructure Partners, Shrewsbury

Community Chamption – Business in the Community

Aico, Oswestry

Brightstar, Shifnal

Capgemini, Telford

Good2Great, Bridgnorth

Excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering

Aviramp, Telford

Hospital Direct, Clun

Independent Control Systems, Telford

Ricoh UK Products, Telford

Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Achivement

Riverside Cabins, Ruyton-XI-Towns

Severn Hospice

Shropshire Design, Shifnal

The Hundred House, Norton

The Trailblazer – Innovation Award

Aviramp, Telford

Seymour Manufacturing International, Telford

Shropshire Festivals, Buildwas

Telford College

The Eco Award

Fabweld Steel Products, Telford

Ricoh UK Products, Telford

Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Shrewsbury

Staysafe PPE, Alveley

Young Business Person

Anthony Cannan – Buck & Bear Products, Ludlow

Beth Griffiths – Monks, Shrewsbury

Jordon Tipper – Start-Tech, Shrewsbury

Kareem Zaman – Autocraft Telford

Insperational Adult Learner

Anna Redding

Lama Khaled

Keely-Hill Harding

Kimberley Pearce

Champion of Champions

Aico, Oswestry

Salop Leisure, Shrewsbury

McPhillips, Telford

Pave Aways, Knockin