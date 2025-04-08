Thermal protection perfection helps Ross to raise cash for charity

A Telford manufacturing company manager has put his firm’s thermal insulation products to the test – by sleeping out all night to raise cash for charity.

Ross took part in the Great Tommy Sleep Out to raise cash for the Royal British Legion Industries

Ross Clarke is business development manager at Seymour Manufacturing International (SMI), an award-winning business making thermal protection and insulation products, headquartered at Stafford Park.

He took part in the Great Tommy Sleep Out to raise cash for the Royal British Legion Industries, which supports military veterans who are experiencing homelessness in the UK right now.

- Advertisement -

The challenge was to sleep outside for one night to raise awareness of the plight facing homeless ex-servicemen and women.

So far, Ross has raised more than £500 through sponsorship, which will go towards the provision of safe, warm housing and helping to ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to gain employment, regardless of health conditions or disability.

Ross said: “It was an interesting night – but it gave me the chance to test the true power of Tempro, SMI’s quantum leap in energy-efficient thermal protection. Imitators have long tried but consistently failed to match its exceptional thermal properties.

“It’s a lightweight solution for many industries, including food retail and processing, plus pharmaceuticals, agriculture, logistics, the Ministry of Defence and NHS . . . and was even taken to Antarctica by explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes to insulate his crew’s sub-zero living quarters.”

Thanks to ‘SadeLabs’ and their temperature loggers, Ross was able to record data throughout the night during his fundraising efforts, to see just how efficiently his SMI sleeping bag performed.

“I faced a low of 2.9C outside overnight, but in my Tempro sleeping bag, I was nice and warm, with a high of 31.2C,” he said.

You can still support Ross Clarke’s fundraising campaign by donating through his Just Giving appeal. The RBLI said: “Every pound raised from The Great Tommy Sleep Out help UK veterans by allowing us to provide safe homes and the support they need to get back on their feet.”