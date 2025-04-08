Shropshire businesses asked for tariff views

Shropshire businesses are set to help shape the UK’s response to US tariffs, as part of plans announced by the Business and Trade Secretary.

Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds

Following the 10 per cent reciprocal tariffs on a range of products announced by the Trump administration, businesses are being asked to give their views on what any future UK response should look like. Businesses are being asked to complete a questionnaire which asking them for the average value of their US imports, the impact of any possible UK tariffs and how they would adjust to them.

Emma Chapman, Shropshire Growth Hub manager, said: “The views of our businesses can help shaping any UK response and we know that companies are keen to have their say.

“Many businesses across Shropshire will be affected by the new tariffs, so it is important that government understands the impact on our regional economy.”

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has published an indicative list of goods imported from the US that may be considered in a future UK response.

Jonathan Reynolds said: “The best interests of British business has shaped our approach throughout as we prepare for all scenarios, which is why we are asking them for their views on how these tariffs impact their operations and day-to-day lives.

“Our cool-headed, pragmatic approach means that talks with the US will continue to reflect our mandate to deliver economic stability, as we press the case for a trading relationship that supports businesses on both sides of the Atlantic and reflects our Plan for Change and the best interests of the UK public.”

Businesses have until Thursday 1 May to submit their responses, at which point government will reflect on the feedback and consider how best to respond.

Businesses can complete the survey by clicking here.