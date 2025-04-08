10.4 C
GeoSmart welcomes new sales and marketing director

Shropshire-based flood consultancy, GeoSmart has appointed a new Director of Sales and Marketing as part of its business growth strategy.

Jon Seymour has joined Shropshire-based GeoSmart
With over 20 years of sales and marketing experience, Jon Seymour joins GeoSmart Information as part of the firm’s senior management team.

Jon brings a strong track record of business transformation and revenue growth, as well as sales leadership, innovation and product development, marketing strategy and operational management.

He has held senior roles across fintech, insurance, media and events markets, with expertise in lead generation and consultative sales enablement.

In his role as Director of Sales and Marketing, Jon will head up the strategic aspects of GeoSmart’s sales and marketing functions, promoting the business’ environmental reports, data and consultancy services to property professionals, architects, planners, surveyors and asset managers. 

Jon Seymour, Director of Sales and Marketing at GeoSmart, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining GeoSmart at such a key time in its growth. The demand for clear, reliable environmental data has never been greater and GeoSmart’s innovative approach is helping property professionals, developers, and individuals make smarter, more informed decisions.”

Dr. Paul Ellis, Managing Director of GeoSmart, said: “Jon is an exciting addition to the team and we’re pleased to have him on board. His extensive experience and proven track record make him a major asset to the business. I look forward to seeing the impact of Jon’s involvement in GeoSmart’s continued and future growth in the flood consultancy sector.”

This appointment reflects GeoSmart’s commitment to driving growth and comes after the business developed the only UK data source that includes all flood key components as individual actors, a tool called FloodSmart Analytics.

