Will the latest in the talent pipeline to win promotion at Salop Leisure

A leading Shropshire caravan, motorhome and leisure company has once again underlined its credentials for nurturing young talent with a promotion on its after sales division.

Will Sambrook

Will Sambrook, 25, has been promoted to after sales supervisor in Salop Leisure’s holiday homes division, with a mission to further improve customer service, for which the Shrewsbury-based company has won numerous awards over the years.

Salop Leisure last year completed the double by being named the UK’s top supplying dealer of both new and pre-owned touring caravans in The Owner Satisfaction Awards 2024 organised by Camping and Caravanning Club members and Practical Caravan magazine readers. The company was also named Swift Group’s Best Overall Dealership of the Year 2024.

Will, who lives in Shrewsbury, will also liaise with holiday home manufacturers in his new role. He has worked for the company for three-and-a-half years, beginning at the Love2Stay touring and glamping resort.

“I love my job because there is something different and challenging every day, and the people I work with are great,” he said. “I hope to continue growing my career with the company.”

Salop Leisure’s chairman Tony Bywater said: “Will is the lifeblood of our business he supervises a team responsible for delivering customer service excellence. It’s vital to the company that we continue to recruit and develop talented young people like Will, who’s an excellent example.”

The company, which is based at Emstrey, Shrewsbury, has satellite sales centre in Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn.