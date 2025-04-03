Welcome to Shropshire Packs launched for 2025 tourism season

17.5 C
Visitors planning a trip to Shropshire in 2025 will have a wealth of inspiration at their fingertips thanks to the launch of the latest “Welcome to Shropshire Packs.”

This year marks the fourth edition of the popular initiative and boasts a record number of local businesses participating, with a total of 20,000 packs being distributed across the county.

The Welcome to Shropshire Packs are designed to enhance the visitor experience by providing readily accessible information on attractions and activities within an hour’s drive of their accommodation. This allows guests to easily discover the diverse offerings of the region and make the most of their stay.

This year’s packs feature leaflets and information from a wide array of destinations and attractions, including the scenic Cambrian Railway, the family-friendly Alderford Lake, the adventurous Climbing the Walls, the enchanting Bewilderwood, Battlefield 1403, Shrewsbury Prison, Ludlow Gin, the nostalgic Severn Valley Railway, and the animal encounters at Hoo Zoo.

Accommodation providers throughout Shropshire will receive the Welcome to Shropshire Packs free of charge, ensuring that holidaymakers and those on short breaks have convenient access to top recommendations upon arrival. Additionally, visitors can find the packs at Shropshire’s visitor information centres.

Mark Hooper, the coordinator of the initiative, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s record participation. “It’s fantastic to see so many businesses getting involved this year,” he said. “The Welcome to Shropshire Packs are a simple yet highly effective way to showcase all the fantastic experiences our county has to offer. By making this information readily available, we’re encouraging visitors to explore more, stay longer, and support local attractions.”

The continued growth and success of the Welcome to Shropshire Packs highlight the collaborative efforts within the county’s tourism sector to provide a warm welcome and unforgettable experiences for all who visit.

