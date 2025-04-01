Britian’s biggest business group appoint new West Midlands regional chair

The Federation of Small Businesses has chosen Rob Harrison to lead volunteer local activity in the West Midlands.

Rob Harrison, Federation of Small Businesses’s new Regional Chair

Rob, from Warwickshire, has become FSB (Federation of Small Businesses)’s new Regional Chair for the whole of the West Midlands region which covers areas including Shropshire, Coventry, Warwickshire, Solihull, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire, Black Country and the wider West Midlands.

FSB has just celebrated its 50th year of supporting and representing small businesses and the self-employed, and Rob sees his role as being a vital one to ensure FSB continues to grow its business community with volunteering remaining essential to local business support.

- Advertisement -

Rob Harrison is the Consultancy Partner and co-owner of Glued Limited, a brand and marketing agency based in Warwickshire and Worcestershire, he said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed to this key role and want to ensure that the voice of small businesses across the West Midlands region is clearly heard. Building a business community where we can share experiences and support each other is key to my volunteer role and I look forward to meeting businesses across West Midlands whether virtually or in person.

“I’m also looking forward to working with the local staff team who have many years’ experience of business support across the West Midlands.”

In his new role, Rob will be looking to help champion and represent FSB locally and also be a key part of the new English Policy Unit team who discuss local and national issues from across England, to ensure FSB continue to be the leading business organisation representing the needs of small businesses and self-employed to national and local government.