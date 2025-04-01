9.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
- Advertisement -

Britian’s biggest business group appoint new West Midlands regional chair

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

The Federation of Small Businesses has chosen Rob Harrison to lead volunteer local activity in the West Midlands.

Rob Harrison, Federation of Small Businesses’s new Regional Chair
Rob Harrison, Federation of Small Businesses’s new Regional Chair

Rob, from Warwickshire, has become FSB (Federation of Small Businesses)’s new Regional Chair for the whole of the West Midlands region which covers areas including Shropshire, Coventry, Warwickshire, Solihull, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire, Black Country and the wider West Midlands.

FSB has just celebrated its 50th year of supporting and representing small businesses and the self-employed, and Rob sees his role as being a vital one to ensure FSB continues to grow its business community with volunteering remaining essential to local business support.

- Advertisement -

Rob Harrison is the Consultancy Partner and co-owner of Glued Limited, a brand and marketing agency based in Warwickshire and Worcestershire, he said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed to this key role and want to ensure that the voice of small businesses across the West Midlands region is clearly heard. Building a business community where we can share experiences and support each other is key to my volunteer role and I look forward to meeting businesses across West Midlands whether virtually or in person.

“I’m also looking forward to working with the local staff team who have many years’ experience of business support across the West Midlands.”

In his new role, Rob will be looking to help champion and represent FSB locally and also be a key part of the new English Policy Unit team who discuss local and national issues from across England, to ensure FSB continue to be the leading business organisation representing the needs of small businesses and self-employed to national and local government.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP