Telford lawyers celebrate milestone promotions

Lawyers at leading Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler are celebrating new promotions within the company.

Louise Coleby (left) and Jessica Johnson have been promoted to the role of associate. Pictures with FBCMB partner, Guy Birkett (centre)

From April 1, two of the firm’s Telford-based solicitors will be promoted to the role of associate.

Jessica Johnson, who works in the private client team dealing with all aspects of wills, trusts and probate, and Louise Coleby, who works in the residential property team on everything to do with sales and purchasing of property, mortgages and equity, will take up their new roles as part of a wave of promotions at the firm.

- Advertisement -

FBC Manby Bowdler CEO Neil Lloyd said: “We are justly proud of our team of skilled and experienced lawyers across all legal disciplines, and I’m delighted to welcome Jessica and Louise to the prestigious role of associate.

“These promotions are just reward for their hard work and expertise, which help to make FBC Manby Bowdler one of the most respected and busiest law firms in the region.

“The company is going from strength to strength thanks to the talent and hard work of our exceptional team.”

Jessica Johnson joined FBC Manby Bowdler in 2022 within the wills, probate and lifetime planning department and deals with all matters relating to wills, Lasting Power of Attorney, probate and trusts. She is an accredited lifetime lawyer through the Association of Lifetime Lawyers, a national organisation providing specialist legal advice for older and vulnerable people.

Louise Coleby joined the company as a paralegal support in the commercial property department in 2017 completing her Level 6 Diploma in Conveyancing Law and Practice to become a licensed conveyancer in 2020. She now works in the residential property department, helping clients with buying and selling property, remortgages, transfer of equity and lifetime mortgages.

As well as Jessica and Louise, three lawyers in FBC Manby Bowdler’s Wolverhampton office – Michael Portman-Hann, Michelle Hartshorn and Kimberly Mears – are celebrating promotions to the role of partner.