New trio to run Shropshire Chamber network clubs

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has appointed a new team to run its thriving network clubs in Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

Caption: Shropshire Chamber’s network club trio, from left, Kerry Bainbridge, Gwynneth Slavin, and Andrenna Milligan-Spurway

The trio – Gwynneth Slavin, Kerry Bainbridge and Andrenna Milligan-Spurway – are already familiar faces to the business community, as members of the Chamber’s membership support team.

Gwynneth is taking the lead for the Telford club, which meets at Hadley Park House Hotel.

Kerry will be the first point of contact for both the Shrewsbury Club which meets at Origins restaurant, and the Oswestry club which is based at the town’s cricket club.

And Andrenna will be co-ordinating the combined network club events, when members of all three groups come together. The next event is being held in Oswestry on April 30.

“Networking allows people to grow their career prospects but as business owners building relationships may give your business the chance to break into new markets,” said Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross.

“Last year we welcomed more than 1,600 attendees at our breakfast clubs – that’s an increase of more than 20% on the previous 12 months, and shows how much they are valued.

“Our network clubs are highly regarded by many businesses across the county with a strong membership base – and our trio are excited by the chance to get more closely involved, and help them to continue to thrive.”

A maximum of three businesses from the same sector are permitted to join each network club, ensuring a good variety of representation.

Meetings start at 8am, and everyone in attendance has the opportunity to promote their business in a 60-second pitch. One member is also invited to deliver a more detailed 10-minute presentation about their business, decided on a rota basis.