Bites and beverages business networking event coming to Telford

Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Telford businesses are invited to attend a free bites and beverages networking event next month hosted by BCRS Business Loans.

BCRS Business Loans is hosting a new ‘Bites & Beverages’ lunchtime networking event at The Sutherland

Lending specialists BCRS Business Loans is hosting a new ‘Bites & Beverages’ lunchtime networking event at The Sutherland pub, Wellington Road in Telford on Tuesday 15th April, 12pm to 2pm.

Organised by BCRS as part of its drive to support the regions business community, attendees can connect and expand their business network over a free midday bite to eat and beverage.

BCRS senior business development manager Dave Malpass said: “We are excited to bring our new Bites & Beverages event to the Telford business community. Our lunchtime networking events are a great way for businesses to connect in a relaxed environment and network with fellow professionals.”

BCRS Business Loans provides funding to businesses that are struggling to access finance from traditional lenders. Businesses can secure loans from between £10,000 and £250,000 from BCRS Business Loans to support growth and recovery plans.

As a Community Development Financial Institution, the lender’s purpose is to provide access to finance to enable local businesses to grow and prosper. Since it was founded in 2002, it has provided loans worth more than £95 million to businesses across the West Midlands and Wales.

To register, click here.

