Shrewsbury’s Winchester House now fully let after TSR completes two more lettings

An attractive property in Shrewsbury town centre is now fully occupied after Towler Shaw Roberts completed lettings of the last two available suites.

TSR has completed lettings for the last two available suites at Winchester House

Winchester House at 9 St Mary’s Street, a Grade II Listed building, provides well-appointed accommodation for a range of tenants.

Recently refurbished, the property’s two remaining suites have now been taken, with Claire Thomas-Davis Counselling and Henry Davies Wealth Management both moving in.

Josh Hyde, who handled the lettings for TSR, said: “The premises offer flexible and easily manageable first floor office accommodation with good natural lighting.

“The property, which benefits from a prominent town centre location fronting St Mary’s Street, is approached via an entrance off St Mary’s Court.

“Winchester House continues to prove very popular and we are pleased that the property is now fully let with no vacant suites.”

