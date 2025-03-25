9.8 C
Time running out to enter the 2025 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

Business
The deadline is looming for entries to this year’s Shropshire Chamber of Commerce business awards – where organisers are promising to lay on ‘the greatest show’ for the competition’s 25th anniversary.

Caption: Kelly Riedel and Rachel Owen from Shropshire Chamber at the launch of this year’s awards
Entries for the showpiece awards close on Friday April 4, with the finalists being revealed at the Chamber’s spring expo event on April 10.

Winners will be crowned at a glittering black-tie ceremony at Telford’s International Centre in front of up to 700 guests on June 20.

Entry details can be found at www.shropshirechamberbusinessawards.com. Companies can apply for a maximum of three awards

The competition is free to enter, and open to any business with an operational base in either the county of Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin – whether or not they are a Chamber member.

It includes the return of long-running categories including Company of the Year, Best New Business, Best Small Business and Outstanding Customer Service.

There are also new categories this year including an Inspirational Adult Learner award – and a special Champion of Champions trophy exclusively open to previous Company of the Year winners over the past 25 years.

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: “It is always a highlight of the calendar when we recognise the amazing businesses we’re so fortunate to have in our county – but it will be even more special this year as we celebrate the event’s 25th anniversary.

“Our role at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is to help businesses of all sizes to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and celebrate their success.

“The business awards is such an important part of this – championing the incredible businesses we have across all corners of our county. We are determined to lay on ‘the greatest show’ this year; an awards night that no-one will forget.”

Tickets are now on sale through the awards website, with more than 550 seats already reserved.

