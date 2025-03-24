Shropshire lawyer shares experiences at national maternity conference

A lawyer working with families affected by the maternity scandal in Shropshire has been sharing her experiences with people dealing with similar incidents in other parts of the country.

Laura Weir, a partner at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors

Laura Weir, a partner at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors who has helped dozens of the families failed by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust, said it was vital to share learning with lawyers who were dealing with similar issues in other parts of the country.

She was among the speakers at a national maternity conference which took place in Leicester recently, and said there were numerous reports of poor standards of care at a range of NHS Trusts.

- Advertisement -

“The aim of the conference was for clinical negligence lawyers to share experiences and knowledge to enable us to support our clients in the best way possible,” Laura said.

“It was important to me to share learning, especially as the audience contained solicitors representing Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and the families impacted by the failings which are currently being investigated by Donna Ockenden there.

“It was an opportunity to discuss what worked well for the families here in Shropshire and what should be done differently to ensure that they are put at the heart of any litigation.

“Since the talk I have been approached by both claimant and defendant firms and asked to go and speak to their teams to share learning further. There seems to be a real desire to get the response to another maternity scandal right for families and avoid additional distress.”

Following the high profile work done by Lanyon Bowdler to represent families in dozens of cases against the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust, the firm is now seen as a specialist in maternity claims.

Laura added: “We are now considered as the experts in how to run cases after a maternity scandal and we want to share all we have learnt.

“Sadly, I am sure we will see more maternity scandals across the UK and we want to make sure the legal claims that follow are run in the most efficient and empathetic way possible for families impacted.”