Chartwell Noble welcomes Clemmie Daborn to its growing team

Chartwell Noble has welcomed Clemmie Daborn, to its growing self-employed agency model, as the firm continues to strengthen its presence across central England and the Cotswolds.

Clemmie Daborn

With over a decade of experience in estate agency, Clemmie has worked with some of the region’s most respected property firms, including Balfours and Roger Parry & Partners.

Raised in Shropshire, she has an intimate knowledge of the county and its tight-knit communities, offering clients unparalleled local insight. Clemmie will specialise in residential sales in the mid to upper market, focusing on Shropshire.

Her appointment reflects Chartwell Noble’s appeal to experienced professionals seeking the independence of a self-employed model combined with the support of an established brand.

In just over a year since its launch, Chartwell Noble has grown to a team of nearly fifteen, expanding into the Cotswolds, West Midlands, Black Country, Warwickshire, Gloucestershire and Shropshire.

The firm also recently announced its first international venture through a strategic partnership with Home Hunts, covering Spain, the South of France and Monaco.

Ross D’Aniello, Co-Founder of Chartwell Noble, said: “We are delighted to have Clemmie on board. Her extensive experience and deep-rooted connection to Shropshire will further strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional service and local expertise to our clients. She has an excellent reputation for delivering the highest level of customer service and is well known in the county both personally and professionally.”

Clemmie Daborn added: “I am excited to join Chartwell Noble and be part of their dynamic and growing team. I really enjoy helping people find their dream home. Chartwell Noble offers me the fantastic support and cutting-edge tools to deal with beautiful properties and devote my complete attention to what I enjoy the most, looking after my clients. With my local knowledge and the firm’s unique, innovative approach, I am looking forward to helping clients navigate the Shropshire property market and delivering outstanding results.”