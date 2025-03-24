6 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 24, 2025
- Advertisement -

25 ‘acts of kindness’ for Shropshire firm’s silver anniversary

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire digital agency is celebrating its silver anniversary by pledging to deliver 25 ‘acts of kindness’ in the community.

Stuart Anderson (left) with Clickingmad managing director Shaun Carvill and members of the team in Bridgnorth
Stuart Anderson (left) with Clickingmad managing director Shaun Carvill and members of the team in Bridgnorth

Clickingmad, based in Bridgnorth, specialises in website design, development and digital marketing.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the company has launched its ’25 in 25 Acts of Kindness’ campaign which will see it donate £75,000 worth of digital services and other support for charitable and community-focused projects across the region.

- Advertisement -

Managing director Shaun Carvill said: “Reaching 25 years in business is a major milestone for Clickingmad, and we wanted to mark the occasion by contributing in a meaningful way.

“Many charities and community interest organisations struggle with outdated digital platforms, so we are offering £75,000 of our services to help them modernise their online presence.”

The campaign has begun with the team planting trees at Crowsmill Craft Centre in Alveley, a working craft and care farm supporting people with learning difficulties and additional needs.

Among the other local causes already selected for support are Little Stars in Oswestry which supports vulnerable families and children and Headway in Shrewsbury which provides help for people with brain injuries.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson visited the Clickingmad headquarters in Bridgnorth to officially launch the campaign in his constituency, and learn more about their plans. He said: “It was fantastic to see a local business celebrating its success by giving back.

“The 25 in 25 Acts of Kindness initiative is a brilliant example of corporate social responsibility in action, and the £75,000 worth of digital services being made available will make a tangible difference to organisations in South Shropshire.”

Shaun said: “We are grateful to Stuart for joining us to launch this initiative and for helping raise awareness of how businesses can positively impact their communities.”

The 25 in 25 Acts of Kindness initiative includes 25 separate charitable actions throughout the year, ranging from website design and development support, to fundraising efforts and volunteering projects.

Shaun said: “We are keen to hear from charities and community groups in South Shropshire who feel they could benefit from professional digital services and from the support of our experienced team.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP