25 ‘acts of kindness’ for Shropshire firm’s silver anniversary

A Shropshire digital agency is celebrating its silver anniversary by pledging to deliver 25 ‘acts of kindness’ in the community.

Stuart Anderson (left) with Clickingmad managing director Shaun Carvill and members of the team in Bridgnorth

Clickingmad, based in Bridgnorth, specialises in website design, development and digital marketing.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the company has launched its ’25 in 25 Acts of Kindness’ campaign which will see it donate £75,000 worth of digital services and other support for charitable and community-focused projects across the region.

- Advertisement -

Managing director Shaun Carvill said: “Reaching 25 years in business is a major milestone for Clickingmad, and we wanted to mark the occasion by contributing in a meaningful way.

“Many charities and community interest organisations struggle with outdated digital platforms, so we are offering £75,000 of our services to help them modernise their online presence.”

The campaign has begun with the team planting trees at Crowsmill Craft Centre in Alveley, a working craft and care farm supporting people with learning difficulties and additional needs.

Among the other local causes already selected for support are Little Stars in Oswestry which supports vulnerable families and children and Headway in Shrewsbury which provides help for people with brain injuries.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson visited the Clickingmad headquarters in Bridgnorth to officially launch the campaign in his constituency, and learn more about their plans. He said: “It was fantastic to see a local business celebrating its success by giving back.

“The 25 in 25 Acts of Kindness initiative is a brilliant example of corporate social responsibility in action, and the £75,000 worth of digital services being made available will make a tangible difference to organisations in South Shropshire.”

Shaun said: “We are grateful to Stuart for joining us to launch this initiative and for helping raise awareness of how businesses can positively impact their communities.”

The 25 in 25 Acts of Kindness initiative includes 25 separate charitable actions throughout the year, ranging from website design and development support, to fundraising efforts and volunteering projects.

Shaun said: “We are keen to hear from charities and community groups in South Shropshire who feel they could benefit from professional digital services and from the support of our experienced team.”