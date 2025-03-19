Telford Skills Show is showcase of employment opportunities

A huge showcase of employment, apprenticeship and training opportunities across the region is back in Telford this month.

Telford Skills Show is taking place at the Telford International Centre

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Job Box team is co-ordinating the Telford Skills Show 2025 at Telford International Centre on Thursday 27 March (11.30am-6pm).

Open to all ages, this free event is attended by a wide range of employers from across Telford, Shropshire and the West Midlands.

The Council is sponsoring the event along with the Careers & Enterprise Company, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Telford College and Harper Adams University and you can sign up for it here Telford Skills Show 2025

At the event there’s an opportunity for people to:

– Discover career opportunities and meet employers

– Connect with industry leaders and expand their career prospects

– Receive personalised career advice from recruitment specialists

– Explore training options and enhance their skills.

Employers attending the event include Epson, Ricoh UK, Greenhous Group, Royal Air Force, Bowmer & Kirkland and many more.

The Council will also have a stand at the event to promote latest vacancies and apprenticeships with the local authority.

Many employers will be actively recruiting at the event as well as offering hands-on activities for people to give them an interactive on-the-day experience.

This project is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s wide-ranging investments strategy for 2025/26, which sees money going into creating jobs, supporting education and skills, improving transport, roads and high streets, enhancing green spaces, and looking after vulnerable people.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “In Telford and Wrekin, we know the difference that a good job can make to an individual’s life.

“That’s why at Telford & Wrekin Council, we place a huge amount of emphasis on ensuring every resident has access to employment, training and good apprenticeship opportunities and that is why this event, which showcases the very best of those opportunities, is so important.

“Our investment in this event underlines Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to creating jobs and is part of our vision to protect, care and invest to create a better borough, which we’re achieving whilst ensuring our residents continue to pay the lowest Council Tax in the Midlands.

“We are really excited to see the Telford Skills Show back at the Telford International Centre – an event which gets bigger and bigger each year.

“People of all ages can check out the wide range of opportunities which are available and there are many success stories of people who have attended previously and now find themselves in full time employment or an apprenticeship.

“Those looking for new roles or want to change career pathways can also benefit from the event.

“We’d encourage anyone to come along, network and speak to employers and see what’s on offer.

“Telford is a great place to live and work and this event highlights the fantastic employment, training and apprenticeship opportunities which are on the doorstep.”

You can find out more about the Telford Skills Show and sign up for it here: Telford Skills Show 2025.