Georgina relishing new marketing challenge at Salop Leisure

A Shropshire caravan, motorhome and leisure company has welcomed a new member to its marketing team.

Georgina Davies-Hunter relishing the new challenge with Salop Leisure’s marketing team

Georgina Davies-Hunter, 28, joins the marketing team as a marketing assistant after enjoying spells working at Salop Leisure’s Love2Stay touring and glamping resort and the Love Plants garden centre over the past three years.

The company, which is based at Emstrey, Shrewsbury, has satellite sales centre in Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn.

Before joining the Salop Leisure Georgina became the first UK female football spotter, providing intelligence about football hooligans, whilst working as a special constable for four years in her home town of Wrexham.

She attended every Wrexham football club home and away game for two-and-half years. She served as a special constable whilst completing a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Whilst working as an administrator at Love Plants, she organised the successful Christmas Market last December.

Looking forward to the marketing challenge, Georgina said: “I love doing new things and to be constantly learning. There are so many different departments across the company to support.”