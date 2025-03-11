Keli is crowned as start-up champion

A pioneering Wellington retailer has been crowned as winner in the county’s first start-up business awards.

The winners of the Good2Great Awards were revealed at the Shropshire Business Festival

Keli King, who launched zero waste shop The Little Green in Wellington in 2019, took top prize in the new initiative, developed by business consultants Good2Great.

She said that being presented with her ‘start up champion’ trophy at the Shropshire Business Festival at the International Centre in Telford was a huge surprise and honour.

“The Shropshire Business Festival and Good2Great Awards were fantastic, bringing local business owners together to connect, share, and celebrate their achievements,” she commented.

“My team and I have worked hard to grow the business and we’re so grateful for the amazing support we’ve received from the community along the way. We’re excited to see what 2025 has in store for us!”

After completing a start-up course with Good2Great in 2021 and receiving a Pride in Our High Street grant from Telford & Wrekin Council, she set up in a permanent shop in Crown Street, Wellington.

The Little Green Pantry employs a team of five staff who run both the shop and external events and has won a range of other awards for its sustainability and innovation.

Eddie Allan of Good2Great said: “Keli founded an eco-friendly store that has diverted over 95,000 pieces of plastic from landfills. Her business supports the community with sustainable options, recycling services and collaborations with local schools and businesses. Her commitment to sustainability and community, even during financial challenges, has established her as a trusted, impactful presence.”

Runners up in the Best Start Up category were Roxy Frances of Aurora’s

Destination, Tom Poole of Holiday Creations; Claire Hughes of Noak’s Ark Childminding and Raj Findlay of Zeng Solutions.

Winners in the other categories were: Jim Prescott of All Sports Coaching Academy CIC, based in Telford, Best Service Business; Mel Fullerton of Silverlicious Artisan Jewellery of Shrewsbury, Best Creative Business; Kate Coady of Heartwood of Bridgnorth, Best Product Business and John Franklin Hackett of Frankly Farm Tours of Broseley, Best Social/Environmental Business.