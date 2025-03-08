Power-packed line-up for International Women’s Day event

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce welcomed a power-packed line-up of speakers for a special event on Friday to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Ruth Ross talks with compere Sian Brennan-Todd

The half-day session at the Park House Hotel in Shifnal attracted a huge audience of businesspeople from across the county.

Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross was joined by a top-level panel of speakers who shared stories from their careers, and tackled a broad range of topical issues.

Stacey Morrey of Triangle HR discussed her military journey and experiences on gender equality/issues

Voice and communication coach Emma Alston talked about overcoming anxieties and insecurities to communicate with confidence.

And two senior leaders from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service – deputy chief fire officer Sam Burton and assistant chief fire officer Karen Gowreesunker – shared their career experiences.

Kelly Riedel, the Chamber’s events and training manager, said: “Last year’s sold-out event brought together over 100 people for an inspiring and thought-provoking experience.

“This year’s event was equally inspiring, with engaging speakers, dynamic conversations, and opportunities to connect with like-minded people across our community.

“Whether you were here to learn, share, or simply be inspired, this event was incredibly empowering, and left a lasting impact.”