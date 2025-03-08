9.1 C
Shropshire
Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Advertisement -

Power-packed line-up for International Women’s Day event

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce welcomed a power-packed line-up of speakers for a special event on Friday to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Ruth Ross talks with compere Sian Brennan-Todd
Ruth Ross talks with compere Sian Brennan-Todd

The half-day session at the Park House Hotel in Shifnal attracted a huge audience of businesspeople from across the county.

Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross was joined by a top-level panel of speakers who shared stories from their careers, and tackled a broad range of topical issues.

- Advertisement -

Stacey Morrey of Triangle HR discussed her military journey and experiences on gender equality/issues

Voice and communication coach Emma Alston talked about overcoming anxieties and insecurities to communicate with confidence.

And two senior leaders from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service – deputy chief fire officer Sam Burton and assistant chief fire officer Karen Gowreesunker – shared their career experiences.

Kelly Riedel, the Chamber’s events and training manager, said: “Last year’s sold-out event brought together over 100 people for an inspiring and thought-provoking experience.

“This year’s event was equally inspiring, with engaging speakers, dynamic conversations, and opportunities to connect with like-minded people across our community.

“Whether you were here to learn, share, or simply be inspired, this event was incredibly empowering, and left a lasting impact.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP