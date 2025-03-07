Telford MP visits Telford’s Mail Solutions – A local Business with a Global Reach

As part of a commitment to engaging with businesses across Telford, Shaun Davies MP recently visited Mail Solutions in Halesfield, one of the UK’s most successful manufacturers of envelopes and print. Not only is Mail Solutions a leader in its field, but it is also proudly employee-owned, demonstrating a commitment to both its workforce and the local economy.

Shaun Davies MP with Karl Lee at Mail Solutions in Halesfield

Born and bred in Telford, Shaun was amazed to discover the incredible range of products manufactured right in the heart of the town. From manufacturing products for major utility companies to tickets for some of the biggest sporting events worldwide, and even millions of paper straws for leading UK drink brands, Mail Solutions plays a vital role in supplying essential printed materials across the globe.

During the visit, discussions focused on several key topics:

– Green manufacturing & UK-based production – Mail Solutions is dedicated to sustainable practices, ensuring that they buy, make, and sell within the UK while also exporting globally.

– Skills development & workforce sustainability – Equipping people with the right skills is crucial, ensuring long-term industry resilience.

– Innovation & competitiveness – The Company stays ahead by developing new, in-demand products such as paper straws, widely used by major brands in the UK.

Speaking about the visit, Shaun said:

“It’s fantastic to know that a little piece of Telford is behind so many major products used across the UK and beyond. Mail Solutions is a brilliant local business doing big things, and I was excited to hear about their plans to stay and grow in Telford. Their innovation and commitment to sustainability make them a true asset to our town.”

Mail Solutions continues to be a shining example of local success on an international stage, proving that Telford is home to world-class manufacturing and business innovation.

Karl Lee, Group Managing Director of The Mail Solutions Group commented:

“After the Chancellor’s budget, I reached out to Shaun to discuss the challenges faced by employee-owned businesses, as well as broader issues within the manufacturing sector, particularly the impact of imports from countries with lower wage standards. I highlighted the importance of investing in advanced practices and equipment to maintain UK competitiveness.

“Shaun recognised the need to promote local and UK-based production, especially in light of the global push toward net-zero carbon targets. We are grateful for his visit, as he took the time to listen and identified areas where he could offer support.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Shaun and sharing our commitment to driving growth in the local economy for the benefit of our community.”