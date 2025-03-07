Persimmon Homes team gets on their bike for Hope House

A team of staff from the Telford branch of a national housing company have been pedalling hard for its local children’s hospices raising £5,860.

Staff from the Telford branch of Persimmon Homes take part in a charity bike-a-thon in support of Hope House Children’s Hospice

The staff at Persimmon Homes cycled the virtual journey for Hope House and pedalled a gruelling 429 miles which is the equivalent distance of all six head offices and raised £2,930, which was generously match-funded by the company.

The money raised will go towards helping Hope House be here to help local children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life. The company also recently helped support Hope House’s Quality Moments Matter campaign by pledging £5,000 worth of match-funding which helped to smash the charity’s £400,000 target.

- Advertisement -

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting impact in the communities that we build in.

“We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local charities to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.

“It’s an honour to be able to offer this donation to Hope House after the team’s hard work during the bike-a-thon, where we all had lots of fun raising funds for such a brilliant regional cause.”

Dawn Ball, fundraiser at Hope House, said: “We’re thrilled to have the support of Persimmon Homes and are so grateful for all their incredible support!

“Without such generous support from teams like Persimmon we couldn’t be here to support and care for the children that need us.

“The bike-a-thon was a lot of fun and a great way to raise money! I even chipped in and did a few miles myself with the team.

“Thank you team Persimmon for everything.”