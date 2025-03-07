Award winning housing development hails record start to new year

SJ Roberts Homes has enjoyed a record-start to 2025 at its award winning Allscott Meads development between Telford and Shrewsbury.

The Allscott Meads development between Telford and Shrewsbury

Two months into the new year, the firm has secured 18 reservations and handed over the keys to 11 new homeowners. The figures compare favourably to the same period last year with reservations and completions up by around 10% and highlights the value that purchasers place on buying from a local housebuilder.

Mike Sambrook of SJ Roberts Homes, comments:

“Allscott Meads has again seen another fantastic start to a new year. We’ve enjoyed sustained interest from a wide range of purchasers, especially first time buyers, which is hugely encouraging, and believe this is reflective of the overall standard of housing product that we deliver, as well as the incredible value for money that we’re offering in comparison to other new build homes across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.”

Built on the site of British Sugar’s former sugar beet factory between Shrewsbury and Telford, work at Allscott Meads is due to continue through to the middle of 2026. It has been recognised by both regional and national awards for its placemaking approach to creating a new community, a factor that Mike Sambrook believes adds to the development’s overall appeal. He concludes:

“Approaching a project like Allscott Meads in a holistic manner ensuring that we’ve created a community from day one certainly sets us apart from other developments where facilities are delayed until later stages. We’ve delivered a new primary school, a nature trail and community orchard, play and fitness equipment and invested heavily in a new sports and social club.

“These factors all contribute significantly to the overall appeal of the development and reassure our purchasers that we’re absolutely delivering on the vision that was made following the closure of the British Sugar site.”