Telford businesses hold fact-finding meeting with town’s MP

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce invited a range of employers to a round-table discussion with one of the county’s MPs – giving them chance to raise some of the key issues and challenges facing their businesses.

1. Delegates at the McPhillips headquarters, at Hortonwood

Senior leaders from a wide range of sectors met with Telford MP Shaun Davies at the headquarters of civil engineering firm McPhillips, at Hortonwood.

The meeting included a 60-minute roundtable which tackled topics including recruitment, infrastructure investment, partnership working, innovation, and managing rising wage costs.

Mr Davies, Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross and McPhillips managing director Paul Inions were joined by James Worthington from My Workwear, Justin Gallen from Ingimex, and David Ware from AO Recycling.

Telford College principal and chief executive Lawrence Wood, Brian Franklin from Kuehne and Nagel, Chris Greenough from CEL Sheet Metal, Nigel Ryan from EVC Solutions, and David Smith from Shropshire IT Recycling were also part of the delegation.

Ruth said: “This was a productive and constructive debate which aired a wide range of important topics, and suggested action points – to build business cases around some of the ideas discussed.

“One of the key missions for us at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is ensuring that the voice of local businesses is heard in the corridors of power.

“We are keen to work much more closely with our local MPs in this way over the coming months to maximise channels of communication.”

Shaun said: “It was incredibly valuable to meet with Telford’s business community and hear first-hand about the challenges they face.

“Before becoming MP for Telford, I had the privilege of serving as Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council for eight years, which allowed me to see how hard our local businesses work every day to drive our local economy forward.

“Telford has a rich industrial legacy which I am incredibly proud of and with the right support, we can continue to be a powerhouse for business. This event was a starting point to listen to our local businesses and find ways we can work together to build a stronger future of our town.”

The Chamber published a ‘Going For Growth’ manifesto last summer, designed to drive business prosperity across all corners of the county. It sets out the Chamber’s stance on key policy areas spanning training, recruitment, infrastructure, international trade, immigration, technology and sustainability.

Ruth said: “Our members recognise how much more Shropshire could achieve if barriers to growth were removed.

“Skills and labour shortages mean employers are struggling to recruit. Employers tell us they need a skills and immigration system that works for business as well as education providers, and that they need additional support.

“Businesses need a predictable, reliable and affordable transport infrastructure allowing them to move their people, products and services with ease – not just within the county, but across the country. These are just some of the topics we want to ensure our MPs are fighting for on our behalf.

“The Shropshire economy thrives when business and decision-makers work in partnership. The county has an unparalleled entrepreneurial spirit with a proven track record in start-up success.

“We want policy and decision makers to join us in championing growth and creating the economic conditions for businesses to thrive.”