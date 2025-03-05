Midland Computers Champions Internal Growth with Appointment of New MD

A trusted provider of IT support services to businesses across the Midlands is celebrating a top appointment.

Amy Davies, Managing Director at Midland Computers

Midland Computers is thrilled to announce the appointment of Amy Davies to Managing Director, after almost 19 years of dedicated service. This comes as part of a recent management restructure, highlighting the company’s continued commitment to internal growth, talent development, and the delivery of exceptional services to its clients.

Amy said: “I joined the team back in September 2006, beginning my journey as an Accounts Administrator. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to gain a holistic understanding of the business, as well as participate in various training initiatives and complete my AAT Level 4, which has supported my progression – firstly to Office Manager, and then later to Finance Director in February 2023.

“When I began my career, I never anticipated that I would become MD, but it has been a natural evolution. Many of my responsibilities involve reviewing processes, introducing new systems and solutions, taking care of the team, and monitoring spending – all aspects of the business that I’ve been heavily involved with throughout the last two decades.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be at the helm of Midland Computers: a business that I’ve watched significantly grow over the years, and one that I genuinely care about. I’m thoroughly excited to see what the future holds for the company and the team.”

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Amy has successfully navigated the challenges of balancing her career with family life. This experience has inspired her to foster and further a family-oriented approach within the business, with a focus on work-life balance to create an environment where employees can thrive both personally and professionally.

Alan Miller, Sales & Marketing Director at Midland Computersadded: “Throughout her tenure, Amy has demonstrated exceptional acumen, dedication, and an unwavering devotion to the company’s success.

“Amy’s promotion has been a seamless transition, driven by her compassion and commitment to the business and the people within it. Her genuine care for the company, combined with her vision and leadership, makes her the ideal fit for this role – and we’re all excited to congratulate her on this well-deserved appointment.”

As part of her passion for the industry, Amy has also been a long-time champion for encouraging more women into the industry, advocating for flexible, varied roles that offer opportunities for remote work or shift-based schedules.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for Midland Computers,” Alan continued. “We’re all confident that under Amy’s guidance, the company will continue to deliver exceptional IT support services while also embracing innovation and inclusivity,” Alan concluded.