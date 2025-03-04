6 C
Shropshire businesses check out the benefits of boosting social and eco credentials

Delegates from 20 Shropshire companies found out how they could boost profits by putting social value and sustainability at the heart of their business plans at a workshop led by three specialists in the field.

Liza Freudmann, Ruth Martin and Johnny Theman
Liza Freudmann, Ruth Martin and Johnny Theman

The innovative workshop was held this week as the Government introduced new policy guidelines for public sector contracts putting a new emphasis on social value principles.

The Social Advantage workshop, held at AFC Telford’s New Bucks Head stadium, showed delegates from across the county how to make their corporate social responsibility and environmental policies core to business strategy and operations.

Marketing consultant Ruth Martin, one of the three specialists leading the event, said that strengthening and promoting social value policies had to be an integral part of a business’s drive for increased profits and sales.

Ruth was joined by Johnny Themans of business consultancy Good2Great and communications and sustainability specialist Liza Freudmann of BLA Sustainability at the event to champion the business advantages of forward-thinking social value and environmental strategies.

“Aligning your business with social values and sustainability makes economic sense.

Ensuring your business activities are beneficial to people, planet and place is not only ethical but it will naturally lead to increased profitability and growth,” said Ruth Martin.

She added that the workshop came in the same week as the Government released its National Procurement Policy Statement as part of the new Procurement Act.

These bring in new rules and guidance for all public sector contracts putting social value on an equal footing with economic value in public sector procurement policy.

Ruth said: “The new policies mean that a contracting authority must consider how their work will maximise public benefit. The government has recognised that applying social and economic value can have a significantly positive impact.”

Johnny Themans said it had been particularly rewarding to talk to companies at the workshop who recognised the significance of social value and sustainability in building a profitable and long-lasting business.

“They understood the message that authentic and connected businesses who embrace a commitment to people, place and planet will see the benefits reflected in their business success,” he said.

Liza Freudmann said the workshop had been a fantastic opportunity to engage with Shropshire businesses on social value and sustainability.

“It’s not just the right thing to do, but it’s key for business success now and in the future. I believe that having a deeper understanding of the topic is a responsibility for anyone doing business now. And having the tools to be able to develop a strategy, take measurable action, and to embed it across the organisation, is the only way to make that business truly sustainable,” she said.

