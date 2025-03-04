River Bloom is aiming to blossom in Ironbridge

A new boutique and gift shop is aiming to attract a global customer base after opening its doors in Ironbridge thanks to a Pride in Our High Street business start-up grant.

Owner Stephanie Brinkworth pictured with Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

River Bloom, based at Number 6, Tontine Hill, offers bespoke gifts for visitors that want a lasting memento of this worldwide tourist destination.

The shop stocks a variety of gifts and memorabilia for all occasions, as well as a variety of fashion items for men and women.

Owner Stephanie Brinkworth has used Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street grant to fund start-up costs and other fixtures and fittings which have enabled her to launch in the high street unit.

Once fully established, she is hoping to attract local entrepreneurs and artists – inviting them to display their goods and gifts in the shop or supply their local goods and products.

Stephanie said: “Ironbridge is an amazing destination, not just for local people and those in the UK, but for people all over the world because it’s full of history and is a world heritage site.

“I wanted to create an upmarket, contemporary, quirky boutique that people will talk about as a must visit shop when coming here, which Ironbridge hasn’t seen before, a place which is personal, cosy and takes pride in attention to detail.

“I’m really excited about starting up on the high street and connecting with local businesses along the way.

“I’d also like to say thanks to Telford & Wrekin Council because without their support this move wouldn’t have been possible.”

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: “This is a wonderful new addition to Ironbridge which we are sure will appeal to visitors from far and wide.

“Ironbridge is a jewel in Telford and Wrekin’s crown and a unique gift shop like this will give visitors the opportunity to take something with them to remember their visit to this world heritage site.

“We are delighted to support River Bloom with a start-up grant to bring something different to the area, as well as supporting other local businesses by using their products and services. We wish Stephanie all the best with her new high street venture.”