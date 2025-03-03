Support for distillery is in the right spirit

A Shropshire whisky distillery has won the support of a county MP after an event in Westminster showcasing the growth in popularity for the English whisky scene.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley meeting Chris Toller of Henstone Distillery

“Against a backdrop of supporting our brilliant local businesses, it was great to be able to shine the spotlight on another wonderful Shropshire company this week,” said Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury.

“It was a delight to meet Chris Toller, the co-founder and director of Henstone Distillery, and talk about his excellent whisky products at a special event in Westminster.

“Chris’s business – based on a farm near Trewern – has the distinction of being situated probably the furthest west of any businesses in my constituency, with the Welsh border effectively flowing through his garden in the form of a stream. I’m planning a site visit to see his production for myself.”

Mrs Buckley added: “This follows my meeting last week with Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, where we discussed how best to support our local small businesses – especially in this sector.”

The MP also said she was pleased to announce plans for a round table event with local businesses and, with neighbouring Telford MP Shaun Davies, the hosting of a ‘Taste of Shropshire’ showcase in Parliament in May to highlight local food and drink producers.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community and I have also been lobbying Ministers on the need to reduce business rates to support growth.”