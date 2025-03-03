New programme for Shropshire business leaders

A new leadership scheme that aims to transform business leaders in Shropshire has launched.

Pictured from left at the launch of the programme, James Corfield, Stephen Ruffle, Ben Peasland, Michelle Jehu, Rachel Lambert-Jones, Ruth Martin and Steve Thomas

Award-winning business consultants Good2Great have developed the Entrepreneurial Leadership Programme, a new and unique way of approaching leadership in organisations across Shropshire.

“We are very excited to launch this unique and transformative programme designed exclusively for entrepreneurial leaders,” said Michelle Jehu, head of people development at Bridgnorth-based Good2Great.

- Advertisement -

“This five-month journey will help entrepreneurs become better leaders and leaders become better entrepreneurs by developing the skills, mindset and confidence to steer their teams with clarity and turn great ideas into lasting success.

“During the programme, participants will connect with other business owners facing the same challenges, learn and grow together – and at Good2Great, we can’t wait to see the impact it makes.”

Launched Astbury Hall near Bridgnorth, the programme will help leaders understand their unique leadership styles, collaborate with peers, challenge norms and enhance skills to unlock their potential.

Participant Ruth Martin of Oswestry-based Martin & Jones Marketing said: “The programme has been great so far. Getting the opportunity to take time out of the business and reflect has already been rewarding.

“It’s also been great to spend time with people whose businesses and organisations are facing the same challenges, sharing our experiences and the solutions we have found – invaluable.”

Simon Lucas, who runs Great British Trading, based in Bridgnorth, said that he joined the Entrepreneurial Leaders Programme because although his firm had experienced substantial growth in the last decade it lacked clarity and structure.

He commented: “Bringing other owners together in this environment led me to see how we are all in a very similar boat of needing help despite our different businesses. I thoroughly enjoyed the first session and am already looking forward to the next one.”