Fire safety improved thanks to £30,000 grant and donation

A Shropshire community company is celebrating a double boost in a campaign to improve fire safety at properties it runs across Telford.

Chief executive officer at A Better Tomorrow, Scott Morgan

A Better Tomorrow has been awarded £30,000 from the Clothworkers’ Foundation for new fire doors and received free fire alarms for all its properties from Oswestry-based Aico.

The CIC said the support meant 240 fire doors would now be fitted at the 112 accommodation units it runs in the town, along with new mains-powered smoke alarms for all properties.

- Advertisement -

Scott Morgan, from A Better Tomorrow, said the twin help was a major boost for the company, which supports individuals in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, those with poor mental health and women fleeing domestic abuse.

“We cannot thank both the Clothworkers’ Foundation and Aico enough for the support they have given us with our fire safety project.

“The £30,000 grant will be used to purchase and install new fire doors in all houses following recommendations made by Telford & Wrekin Council’s fire officer in line with new regulations post the Grenfell Tower fire.

“At the same time, Aico has agreed to provide new mains-powered smoke alarms in all our properties too, which is an absolutely fantastic gesture.”

The Clothworkers’ Foundation awards more than £7million annually in capital grants to UK registered charities and not for profit organisations working to improve the lives of people and communities – particularly those facing disadvantage and marginalisation.

Aico is the European Leader in Home Life Safety, offering a variety of sensor types to guarantee protection for every home.

Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison at Aico, said: “At Aico, we are dedicated to delivering safer homes and enhancing home life safety for all. We’re proud to support A Better Tomorrow by providing essential alarm systems, helping to create secure living environments for those in need. Safe homes are the foundation of well-being, and we’re grateful to contribute to an organisation that makes such a positive impact in the community.”

A Better Tomorrow was set up in 2014 and now provides accommodation and services to support more than 700 clients and works closely with Telford & Wrekin Council.

The organisation is led by those with lived experience of the causes it supports and has helped 3,742 individuals to move forward positively with their lives over the last decade.