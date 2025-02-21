Shifnal barbers is a cut above the rest

A Shifnal barbers shop has proved that it is a cut above the competition. Egerton’s of Victoria Road has been awarded a certificate by the Mayor of Shifnal Ellen Moore for being the ‘most loved’ business in town – as nominated by its loyal customers.

Mark Egertons with Shifnal mayor Ellen Moore

Owner Mark Egerton took part in a Valentine’s promotion organised by Love Shifnal, which encouraged local people to give a shout out to their favourite business.

“We had so many nominations – it just goes to show how much people value our local shops,” said Sally Themans of Love Shifnal.

Mark Egerton from the barbers said that he was delighted with the recognition.

“I love doing what I do and I love my customers so when they take the trouble to send a testimonial it makes coming to work a pleasure,” he commented.

Everyone who nominated a business was put into a prize draw, with Adam Mclachlan winning a £50 meal voucher for Christopher’s of Shifnal for his praise of Egerton’s and

Kim Roberts receiving a £25 voucher for Shifnal Balti for nominating the Compton Care charity shop.

Love Shifnal is providing more support for businesses at Easter with a popular bunny trail and is also holding a social media drop-in workshop at the Community Hub on Tuesday April 8 from 11am-6pm

“Any business in Shifnal is welcome to come and drop by to explore ways that they can enhance their online presence,” Sally added.