GWR Fasteners invests in British Manufacturing

Shropshire-based manufacturer and distributor GWR Fasteners has aquired a state-of-the-art Citizen Miyano BNA-42DHY3 7 CNC Machine.

The new Citizen Miyano BNA-42DHY3 7 CNC Machine being used at GWR Fasteners

This new addition to their workshop will significantly enhance their ability to produce more complex parts and increase overall production capacity, allowing them to meet the growing demand for UK made fasteners and specialist components.

The new CNC machine is a critical investment in their ongoing commitment to delivering precision-engineered components and staying ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive market.

The new BNA-42DHY has a 42mm bar fed capacity and a compact sub-terrain, enabling superimposition machining. This innovation will shorten GWR’s current cycle times, leading to faster machining of each component. Combined with the new machine’s ease of use and quick change over time, it will result in a more streamlined and efficient manufacturing process.

“We manufacture for a range of different industries which are constantly evolving and developing. This upgrade in equipment means we are able to grow with our customers and supply them with more intricate and tailored solutions.” Says Tom Ellis, Commercial Manager at GWR Fasteners.

“This investment ensures we can meet the demands of our customers. By increasing the efficiency of our manufacturing process, we can ultimately pass on any savings we will make to our customers without compromising on quality.”

The Citizen Miyano was acquired specifically to meet the company’s growing demand for captive screws. These screws are modified in-house by GWR Fasteners and have become increasingly popular due to their unique design, which allows for the disassembly of parts without removing the screw. This feature helps with loss prevention, enhances safety, and allows for easy and repeated accessibility.

“As demand for our captive screws continues to grow, we’re excited to take on new challenges, produce a wider variety of parts as stock, and continue to provide our customers with quality products and great service.”