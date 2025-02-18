Telford’s Exotic Zoo receives business boost

Telford’s Exotic Zoo Wildlife Park has received a business boost with advice from Bridgnorth-based consultants Good2Great.

Eddie Allen of Good2Great with zoo keeper Jack King and some meerkats

Eddie Allan of Good2Great said he had worked with the zoo to support its sales and marketing strategy, focusing on attracting advertising and sponsorship income and increasing visitor numbers.

“It was really interesting to get a closer look at the way the zoo works and meet some of its animals – we hope as a result of our work even more people will get to know about this fantastic attraction,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The fully funded support was delivered by Good2Great on behalf of ‘Invest Telford’ to help organisations achieve their business goals.

Exotic Zoo supervisor Gemma Duce said: “Working with Eddie at Good2Great has been incredibly valuable, providing us with the tools and insights to focus on increasing footfall, enhancing our marketing efforts and engaging with sponsors to boost revenue for the zoo.”

Funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the support programme was set up to drive new business creation, innovation and growth for businesses located in the Telford and Wrekin borough.