Dulson Training opens new HGV test centre in Ludlow

A new HGV driving test centre has opened in Ludlow – providing easier access to training and testing for drivers across Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Mid Wales while also creating another convenient alternative for trainees living in Shropshire.

Steve Dulson and Hayley Norgrove, of Dulson Training

The opening comes after Dulson Training, one of the top driver training specialists in the country, identified a significant need in the area and also means that eligible drivers can benefit from fully and part-funded courses that are currently available.

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, said driver testing at the new DVSA approved centre will begin in March with the first courses commencing in February, and that applications for courses can be made now.

- Advertisement -

“We have been working on this for quite a while. It hasn’t happened as quickly as we would have liked but we are delighted to say that we now have a DVSA approved test centre in Ludlow,” said Mr Dulson.

“We are right on the Herefordshire border, really close to Mid Wales, not far from Worcester, Kiddermister, Bridgnorth and the rest of south Shropshire. It really does open up a massive opportunity for us and those attending our courses.

“Our operations director Hayley Norgrove, who lives nearby and helped develop the new site, used her local knowledge to identify the area as a prime target, desperately in need of a top quality driver training and DVSA testing centre.”

Hayley added: “We will have a DVSA examiner on site and we have purchased new equipment including two new C+E artics, which is the most popular course we offer and has the most funding opportunities.

“We will also provide a Cat C1 vehicle and B+E – a car and trailer for awareness training. Other equipment will be added as and when needed.

“Full-time instructors will be on site delivering every category of lorry and bus training, and testing has been approved for all these categories from C1 right the way through to full size artics and coaches. Training and testing will take place around Ludlow, Leominster and the Herefordshire countryside.

“We will also be offering Driver CPC, ADR, First Aid and Transport Manager courses, along with all our other courses that are available on our website. It’s a great opportunity to test the new site with all the different funding options we have available.

“These include the Government Skills Bootcamp funding on offer to obtain your Cat C or C+E licence. The scheme is aimed at tackling the HGV driver shortage and offers an end-to-end programme lasting up to 16 weeks with minimal time away from other commitments – covering everything from enrolment to starting a professional driving career with all the necessary skills and qualifications.

“Funding is also available for Jobseekers wanting to gain their Cat C or Forklift licence and we have React Welsh Government funding available for those living in Wales who have been made, or are about to be made redundant – a grant for free training.”