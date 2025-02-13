Howden Shrewsbury celebrates 10-year anniversary with free cake and coffee

A town centre business is celebrating 10 years of being in the heart of Shrewsbury by inviting everyone to its ‘birthday celebrations’ with free coffee and cake.

Members of the Howden team celebrating the branch’s 10th birthday

Local insurance broker Howden Shrewsbury first opened its doors on February 14 2015 as A-Plan Insurance, before Howden became the new name in 2023 and joining the Howden family meant becoming part of one of the UK’s largest independent insurance brokers.

Unlike the growing trend of impersonal online-only services dominated by chatbots and AI, Howden Shrewsbury continues to operate from its High Street branch, welcoming clients to sit down, enjoy a cup of tea, and discuss their insurance needs face-to-face.

- Advertisement -

“Our clients know they’re not just a number. Whether it’s sorting their cover over a cup of tea or stepping up in emergencies to help arrange accommodation or transport, we’re here for them in the moments that matter most,” said Ellie Cole, Branch Manager at Howden Shrewsbury.

“Insurance is about people, and that’s why being part of this community means so much to us. We’re a team made up of Shrewsbury locals, who know the area and understand people’s unique needs.”

Over the past 10 years, Howden Shrewsbury has become an integral part of the town, championing local businesses, supporting community initiatives, and organising events that strengthen connections. From uniform exchanges to sponsoring Krazy Races, the branch has consistently prioritised giving back.

One standout initiative is the In The Loop campaign, launched to boost Shrewsbury’s circular economy. The programme encourages local businesses to support one another through collaboration, networking events, and skills workshops. Each town-centre business that approaches Howden Shrewsbury for an insurance quote also receives a carefully curated hamper, showcasing products from local independent traders.

Ellie continued: “By working together, we’re strengthening the very fabric of Shrewsbury’s community. We’re not just an insurance broker; we’re your neighbours, partners, and advocates for local growth.

“This milestone anniversary is not only an opportunity to reflect on a decade of success but also to look forward to continuing to support Shrewsbury for many more years to come. We look forward to celebrating with everyone in branch on Friday 14 th February, and enjoying some delicious free cake and coffee from Crystal’s Bakery.”

To learn more about Howden Insurance, simply give your local Shrewsbury branch a ring on 01743 455900 or visit in person and speak with a member of the team.