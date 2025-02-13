FSP pledges permanent roles for apprentices in ambitious growth strategy

A Shropshire steel fabrication company has announced its commitment to offer permanent contracts to all apprentices upon successful completion of their training programmes, as part of its strategy to grow the business by 25 per cent by 2025.

Apprentice Tom Jarvis (left) pictured with FSP Chairman Richard Hilton

Fabweld Steel Products, a market leader in the design and manufacture of access covers for construction and civil engineering sectors, made the announcement during National Apprenticeship Week (10-16 February 2025).

FSP managing director Wayne Carter said: “Apprenticeships are the lifeblood of our business. Many of the apprentices we’ve welcomed over the years have stayed with us and developed their roles by studying towards additional industry qualifications.”

The success of FSP’s apprenticeship programme is evidenced by the fact that three out of four members of the senior management team started their careers as apprentices with the company, headquartered in Telford.

Wayne added: “Apprentices are invaluable to our business as we can nurture and develop the skills and experience of our team directly in house. We only look for one type of person – those with a good attitude and work ethic. Everything else can be covered with training.”

FSP’s apprenticeship programmes span both manufacturing and supporting roles, from welding and fabricating to business administration, allowing the company to develop specialist skills across all areas of operations.

“Developing and embedding this high level of skill and expertise in the business means that we can better serve our customers.

“Our commitment to providing permanent positions upon completion of apprenticeships demonstrates our confidence in this training model and our dedication to nurturing the next generation of talent within our industry.”