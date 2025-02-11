Tanners crowned ‘Regional Chain of the Year’ at prestigious industry awards

Esteemed Shropshire-based wine merchant, Tanners Wines, has been awarded the prestigious Regional Chain of the Year title at the Drinks Retailing Awards.

Tanners Wine Merchants located on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury

The awards ceremony, held annually at The Dorchester in London, recognises the best wine retailers across the UK.

Tanners, with branches throughout The Marches, emerged victorious from a competitive field, beating out independent wine merchants from cities including Oxford, Cambridge, and Birmingham.

Judges praised the company’s enduring reputation, stating, “Tanners has been selling fine wines and spirits since the mid-19th century – and its reputation remains undimmed almost 200 years later as it constantly reinvents itself to remain relevant to contemporary audiences.”

The family-run business, which has been a fixture in the region for nearly two centuries, expressed their delight at the win.

James Tanner, Chairman & Managing Director, commented, “We’re absolutely delighted with this win. The wine trade is facing unprecedented challenges with the recent changes to the UK duty system and the Extended Producer Responsibility regulations; the next 12 months will be make or break for many independents. We hope this win encourages people to visit their high streets and use local independent retailers.”

The award win serves as a testament to Tanners’ commitment to quality and innovation in the ever-evolving wine market. It also highlights the importance of supporting independent businesses in the face of current economic pressures.