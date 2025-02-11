ANTA Community Training CIC receives funding boost

Telford-based not-for-profit community interest company, ANTA Community Training, has announced it has been awarded a generous grant from The Wynn Foundation.

Craig Howard, Managing Director of ANTA Community Training (right) pictured with a funding cheque

The funding will support ANTA’s new “Qualifications for Schools” project, designed to provide secondary school pupils with access to valuable short vocational qualifications.

This initiative aims to boost students’ confidence and enhance their CVs by giving them additional knowledge and insights into career progression. The qualifications offered will cover a range of areas, including customer service, health and safety, food safety, and mental health awareness.

Craig Howard, Managing Director of ANTA Community Training, expressed his gratitude for the support.

“The support from the Wynn Foundation will be invaluable for us to support schools in Telford and Shropshire,” he said. He noted that many schools have expressed a need for this type of program but face funding limitations.

“The ANTA team are trying to help them by sourcing external funding like this to help make a bigger impact. I’m incredibly grateful to Luke, Graham, Jenny, and the Wynn Foundation for their support, and I can’t wait to see the impact this funding will make.”

A spokesperson for The Wynn Foundation commented, “We’re very pleased to help support such a worthwhile initiative within a local school and wish Craig and the team all the best with the project.”

The funding from The Wynn Foundation will be used to support a pilot project within a Shropshire secondary school, focusing on helping construction students achieve accredited Level 1 health and safety qualifications. ANTA plans to begin delivery within the school setting in April and will be sharing more details over the spring.

ANTA Community Training is seeking further support from organisations interested in joining their mission to provide secondary school children with more opportunities. They encourage any organisations that share their vision to get in touch.