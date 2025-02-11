3.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
- Advertisement -

ANTA Community Training CIC receives funding boost

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Telford-based not-for-profit community interest company, ANTA Community Training, has announced it has been awarded a generous grant from The Wynn Foundation.

Craig Howard, Managing Director of ANTA Community Training (right) pictured with a funding cheque
Craig Howard, Managing Director of ANTA Community Training (right) pictured with a funding cheque

The funding will support ANTA’s new “Qualifications for Schools” project, designed to provide secondary school pupils with access to valuable short vocational qualifications.

This initiative aims to boost students’ confidence and enhance their CVs by giving them additional knowledge and insights into career progression. The qualifications offered will cover a range of areas, including customer service, health and safety, food safety, and mental health awareness.

- Advertisement -

Craig Howard, Managing Director of ANTA Community Training, expressed his gratitude for the support.

“The support from the Wynn Foundation will be invaluable for us to support schools in Telford and Shropshire,” he said. He noted that many schools have expressed a need for this type of program but face funding limitations.

“The ANTA team are trying to help them by sourcing external funding like this to help make a bigger impact. I’m incredibly grateful to Luke, Graham, Jenny, and the Wynn Foundation for their support, and I can’t wait to see the impact this funding will make.”

A spokesperson for The Wynn Foundation commented, “We’re very pleased to help support such a worthwhile initiative within a local school and wish Craig and the team all the best with the project.”

The funding from The Wynn Foundation will be used to support a pilot project within a Shropshire secondary school, focusing on helping construction students achieve accredited Level 1 health and safety qualifications. ANTA plans to begin delivery within the school setting in April and will be sharing more details over the spring.

ANTA Community Training is seeking further support from organisations interested in joining their mission to provide secondary school children with more opportunities. They encourage any organisations that share their vision to get in touch.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP