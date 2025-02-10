Young Entrepreneur celebrates success at Industry Awards in London

A Shropshire business, owned by 25-year-old Entrepreneur Olivia Weaver, has celebrated great success at their industry awards in London on Tuesday.

Damian Walters (CEO BIKBBI), Harry Weaver (Olivia’s Husband), Olivia Weaver (MD Harrison James Shropshire LTD) & Anthony Thompson (MD Lecico)

Harrison James (Shropshire) LTD based in Shifnal won the accolade’ Industry Newcomer’ at The British Institute of Kitchen, Bathroom and Bedroom Installer Awards 2025. The awards were presented by comedian and actor Ted Robbins.

The business based on The Parade is due to open the doors shortly of their first showroom based in the town.

- Advertisement -

Although successfully already trading in the design, supply and install of beautiful kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms; Olivia hopes once the doors are open the business will continue to develop and grow.

Olivia said: ‘I’ve worked in the industry since leaving school as an apprentice within Travis Perkins Group. It’s always however been my dream to one day own my own company. After the birth of my son, whom the company is named after, I soon realised to give him the best opportunities I needed to push myself and use all my experience to build my own business. Given the current climate and challenges in the world this has been no easy task! When all is said and done though we seem to be on the right path given the nominations for awards we received and the support from our customers in doing so.’

Harrison James made finalists in four categories at the awards; more than any other company in the country bar one, despite only having been incorporated in 2023. Speaking on the night Damien Walters CEO of BIKBBI said ‘The BiKBBI Awards has become an important event in the KBB calendar – it’s vital to acknowledge, celebrate and reward the achievements of the installation workforce – often the unsung heroes of the fitted interiors sector. The BiKBBI Awards is also about raising standards and creating a pathway for future installers and installation businesses. It was great witness so many talented, hardworking individuals and businesses placed in the spotlight, cheered on by the businesses they serve.’

Olivia went on to say ‘We were so thrilled to make finalists let alone win one of the categories. Seeing and hearing the kind words from customers as part of the nomination process was truly beautiful. We genuinely want to change our industry for the better and improve standards. We are working closely with BIKBII to improve our customers journey and ensure our quality and customer service is second to nobody. Through BIKBBI we provide a 12-month workmanship guarantee on top of the warranty for the goods themselves.’

The company’s showroom is due to open in the spring with the order book already filling up for 2025.