Scheme to support Telford businesses proving successful

A business initiative which is helping 100 companies in the Telford area to grow is proving a success.

Client Ishbel Lapper with Eddie Allan of Good2Great

The 12-month ‘Telford Growth Enabler’ programme is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to nurturing and developing its economy.

Delivered by Bridgnorth-based business growth specialists Good2Great, the free scheme is funded through the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

“This exciting scheme, which is now half way through, provides assistance to established clients in all sectors. It is proving to be successful, with many businesses reaping the benefits,” explained Johnny Themans of Good2Great.

“The programme helps companies identify opportunities for expansion and

overcome any possible barriers, enabling them to better understand their operations

and develop plans for significant improvement across all areas.

“Participants have access to industry-leading analysis tools backed up by tailored

support from our experienced coaches throughout the programme. It’s been a tough and confusing few years for businesses, but it is encouraging that local companies remain ambitious to grow and succeed.”

One of the businesses to take advantage of the initiative is HR Solutions Shropshire. Owner Ishbel Lapper said the programme was ‘an incredibly insightful journey.’

“It provided me with valuable tools, resources, and perspectives on how to drive growth and foster innovation within my business.

“The practical knowledge and support offered throughout the programme gave me the confidence and clarity to implement meaningful changes and, overall, the Telford Growth Enabler Programme has equipped me with a more holistic view of what’s needed to ensure sustainable growth and long-term success.”

Ali Bagley of Kindridge Bid Solutions said that as a start-up they needed support.

She explained: “We got so much more than we expected. Our trainers were brilliant, not only in assuring us that we were doing the right things but also helping us to see how we could do them better.

“Since the final strategy planning session we now have a solid business plan in place and know exactly what we need to concentrate on to make our business grow. We can’t thank Good2Great enough for their support through this programme and would highly recommend it to other businesses in the area.”