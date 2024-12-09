Record year for managed IT service provider Start Tech

A managed IT service provider based in Shrewsbury has enjoyed a record year. The business has been operating for 24 years and has seen a 24% increase in turnover in the last year.

Jordon Tipper and Kieran Jones who have recently been promoted at Start Tech

They have picked up several awards in the last 12 months: the ‘UK & Ireland Solution Provider Spotlight Award’ at the CompTIA Community Spotlight Awards, Pax8 Beyond Partner Award in the ‘EMEA Peak Performance – Security’ category in Berlin, named as one of Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies, and in December 2024 they won MSP Titan of the Industry (EMEA) in Los Angeles.

The business has taken on five new members of staff this year, and as well as supporting apprenticeships, they have had their first T Level Student from Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

- Advertisement -

There have been two major promotions in the last month. Jordon Tipper has been promoted to Operations Director and Kieran Jones is the new Client Strategy & Professional Services Manager.

Start Tech’s Managing Director, Ian Groves, said, “We have had a phenomenal year in terms of growth in turnover and the team size, and a shelf extension needed for our new awards collection!

“Jordon’s promotion has made room for Kieran to step up into a new role where he will oversee account management, strategic business reviews and internal project delivery. We’re really excited to see how the business will evolve with his input.

“And Jordon, aged 26, has stepped up to Operations Director to execute the vision of the business. Jordon entered the business in 2017 as an apprentice. Since then, he has swiftly climbed up the ranks to senior management and has been integral to our business growth. He’s already achieved so much so young; he has a very exciting future in the sector.

“With a successful 2024 under our belts, we are excited to embark on 2025 with plans to grow our client portfolio even more.”