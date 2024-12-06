Shropshire manufacturer launches worldwide campaign to link up with 80 Chambers in 80 days

A Shropshire manufacturer has launched a campaign to link up with 80 business chambers around the world in 80 days as part of its 40th anniversary year.

Piran Littleton, Managing Director of Jesmonite; Ruth Ross, CEO of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and Dan Bannister, Commercial Director of Jesmonite

The team at Jesmonite, which boasts its headquarters in Bishop’s Castle and has business and distribution hubs in Europe and America, set out to develop relationships with Chamber of Commerce organisations around the world after visiting a British Chambers of Commerce event in London.

Jesmonite, which launched in 1984, is a world leading compound material – an acrylic-modified gypsum composite – which is used by millions of people including artists to make products from homewares to jewellery to large construction projects including landmark buildings and developments.

- Advertisement -

The firm was awarded the Global Britain award at this year’s British Chambers of Commerce Awards.

Piran Littleton, Managing Director of Jesmonite, visited the British Chambers of Commerce event in London in his role as President of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, where he met representatives from a handful of countries. This event sparked the idea to contact 80 chambers in 80 days to develop new and existing relationships and business opportunities.

Adam Barker, Project Manager at Jesmonite,said they had been overwhelmed with the appetite from the various countries they had contacted and received dozens of replies within just a few days of contact. This has since resulted in 30 different Chambers getting in contact with the Jesmonite team and 23 initial meetings taking place.

“We are a global brand with a rapidly expanding distribution hub programme across the world. Our very successful distributors are running their businesses in countries all over the world but yet we had not previously introduced ourselves to their Chambers of Commerce.

“With the assistance of an email from our own Shropshire Chamber, we were able to introduce ourselves and from that initial contact we had replies from Chambers in 23 countries.

“This developed into virtual meetings with four countries by the end of the first week including Singapore, Myanmar, Estonia and Turkey and we have since had 23 meetings with 23 different Chamber of Commerce representatives,” Adam said.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive. The different chambers offer a wide range of support and services and all have shown a willingness to share their expertise and knowledge of their respective markets.

“This has already been so successful that we plan to put together a guide for other UK businesses where we will highlight what each Chamber can offer to support UK businesses.”

Piran said he hoped this could inspire other businesses to realise the global opportunity available through the local Chambers, British Chambers of Commerce and the international Chamber network.

“My team at Jesmonite has worked hard to develop what has become an initial pilot programme to see how local Chamber members can develop those international relations.

“The team is on target to meet with 80 chambers in 80 days before the new year which is fantastic – virtually of course!

“Many of the Chamber representatives did not realise how much business we were doing with their country and were eager to find out more about the Jesmonite product, our distributors and customers within their country too.

“It’s a great way to develop our distribution network further and fly the flag for UK manufacturing and of course for Shropshire.”

Ruth Ross, Chief Executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We were delighted to work with the team from Jesmonite to help get this excellent initiative off the ground.

“Not only should it help to signpost small businesses towards the assistance they require to enter the world of international trade, but it also reminds employers of the crucial support role which chambers of commerce can play.

“We can help local businesses of any size or export experience to navigate international trade with free advice and signpost them to Government-backed services.

“If you need guidance with import and export rules, overseas trade fairs, market visits, documentation or training, our team has access to the expertise and practical support.”

Jesmonite has been used on large scale projects including a 5-star P&O cruise ship which has 6,000 pieces of wall art made from AC100 and the King of Bahrain’s private residential palace which has AC730 Corinthian columns, pilasters, cornices, friezes, balusters, window and door surrounds and other ornate features.

Jesmonite is also used on the British headquarters of HSBC in Birmingham, the Haunted House Monster Party at Legoland Windsor and Saga luxury cruise ship The Spirit of Discovery.

The largest Jesmonite cladding project to date is the Project Light Canada Water multi-phased dockside regeneration in Southwark, London.