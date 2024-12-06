Purple Frog employee receives prestigious Microsoft MVP Award

An employee at Purple Frog Systems based in Telford has been honoured with the esteemed Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Award for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Lewis Prince, AI Engineer at the global company, received the award whoch recognises exceptional technology leaders who demonstrate outstanding expertise, community contributions, and a commitment to advancing innovation in the AI field.

The Microsoft MVP Award is one of the highest accolades bestowed upon technology professionals worldwide. It is given to individuals who not only possess unparalleled technical proficiency but also actively share their knowledge to empower others within the tech community. With only 16 AI MVPs in the UK, this achievement underscores Prince’s dedication to excellence and thought leadership in AI.

“Receiving the Microsoft MVP Award is a significant milestone in my career,” said Prince. “I’m very humbled to have my hard work over the last few years recognised by Microsoft for my contributions to the AI community and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded innovators to drive advancements in this transformative field.”

Prince has been instrumental in spearheading AI initiatives at Purple Frog. He continued “Gaining the MVP opens a door for me to get access to even more knowledge from fellow MVPs and have some great conversations around data. Further to this I’m getting a platform to reach further audiences with the content I put out on AI, Microsoft Copilot and Machine Learning.” At Purple Frog, Prince develops cutting-edge machine learning solutions that optimise operations for clients. He also actively participates in community engagement through leading user groups, speaking at events, organising community based conferences and giving talks to schools to inspire students.

“Prince’s recognition as a Microsoft MVP is a testament to his exceptional talent, passion, and commitment,” said Alex Whittles, CEO and fellow MVP in Data Platform at Purple Frog. “His work has not only elevated our company’s position as an industry innovator but has also inspired others in the AI community to push boundaries and think bigger.”

The Microsoft MVP Award opens new opportunities for collaboration between Purple Frog and Microsoft. As part of the MVP community, Prince will gain exclusive access to Microsoft teams, resources, and events, enhancing their ability to contribute even more to the company and the broader AI ecosystem.