New clients make perfect birthday present for HR Solutions Shropshire

A thriving Shropshire HR company enjoyed the perfect birthday present by signing up two new clients.

Ishbel Lapper of HR Solutions Shropsahire

Telford-based HR Solutions Shropshire marked its seventh birthday by clinching retained deals with a manufacturing company in its home town and a hospitality business in north Shropshire.

HR Solutions Shropshire founder Ishbel Lapper said it meant the business now had 13 retained clients on its books along with a further 92 companies it was advising on an ad hoc basis.

Ishbel said changes to employment laws being introduced by the new government, the rise of technology, and the growing importance of striking a good work-life balance were behind the growth in the business.

“Since the election of the new government we have seen a big increase in the number of businesses wanting help to make sure their policies and processes are up to date.

“The shift to a greater focus on protection for workers – such as the introduction of day one rights to parental leave, sick pay, unfair dismissal safeguards and flexible working – is the most significant change in direction for more than a decade.

“It means that every company in the country – regardless of size or shape – is now compelled to update its employment policies and ensure it is complying with the new law from the moment it passes onto the statute book.

“That is an awful lot of change and many companies are struggling to cope. That’s where we come in. With around 30 years’ experience in HR we can offer the best advice available to any company at any time.”

Ishbel said the demand for HR help was also being fuelled by changes to the world of work in the wake of the pandemic and growing concerns about work-life balance.

“People became used to working from home during the pandemic and want to continue with flexible work patterns now that life has returned to normal. But employers and employees often don’t know what they are and are not entitled to which can lead to all sorts of problems.

“At the same time, we are all more aware of mental health and wellbeing issues, and we have seen a big rise in the number of companies seeking advice on how they can help their staff.

“It is very encouraging that so many companies are taking such a proactive approach to ensuring their staff are well looked after.”

Ishbel has worked for some of the country’s best-known retail names with experience in the manufacturing, transport, automotive and social housing sectors. Her specialisms include all aspects of employment law and contracts as well as chairing investigations, disciplinary, grievance, redundancy, TUPE and performance meetings.

Her professional qualifications include chartered membership of the CIPD as well as a degree and masters.