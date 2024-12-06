Midland Computers awarded prestigious industry accolade

A Shropshire-based IT solutions provider has been recognised at the Acronis UKI Partner Awards 2024.

The Midland Computers team collecting their Reseller of the Year award

Midland Computers has been named as Reseller of the Year, testament to its collaborative partnership with Acronis and delivery of exceptional IT services to businesses across the region.

Alan Miller, Sales and Marketing Director at Midland Computers, said: “Being awarded Reseller of the Year by Acronis is an impressive accolade for the business. The shortlist was a huge achievement in itself, but taking home the trophy is a true testament to the unwavering effort, hard work and dedication of our entire team.

“Having proudly partnered with Acronis for over 15 years, we’ve regularly collaborated on pioneering projects and install their leading backup and data protection software to keep our customers safe and secure online.”

Through eight specialist categories, the Acronis UKI Partner Awards recognises and rewards partners who demonstrate outstanding performance and expertise in delivering data protection and cybersecurity solutions.

Ciaran Bolder, General Manager UKI, Nordics & SA at Acronis, added: “Acronis is proud to recognise Midland Computers as our UK & Ireland Reseller of the Year. This prestigious award honours Midland Computers’ exceptional commitment to customer success, technical expertise, and dedication to promoting the Acronis portfolio.”

The awards were presented by football pundit and former player, Martin Keown, during a black-tie drinks and dinner ceremony at Emirates Stadium on 27th November.

“It was a real pleasure for James Pilling, our Account Manager, and I to attend the awards ceremony, which united national industry leaders to acknowledge the incredible talent and quality within our sector,” Alan continued.

“Winning this award is a fantastic way to round off 2024, as it’s been a year of transformation and exciting evolution for the business. Over the past 12 months, we’ve completely overhauled our branding, launched a brand-new website, and enhanced our investment into our team’s training and development, allowing us to elevate our ability to implement customised strategies for our clients.

“As a company deeply connected to our Shropshire roots, we’ve also proactively hosted and participated in various industry events and webinars, passionate about sharing our knowledge and expertise with local businesses to promote IT excellence, continuity, and efficiency.

“And we’re not slowing down anytime soon. We’re looking ahead to a prosperous 2025, where we will be celebrating a significant company milestone, and working with even more businesses within the Midlands to provide end-to-end IT support.”