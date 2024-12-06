Aviramp on track for best year ever

Telford based aviation specialist Aviramp is on track for its best ever trading year after notching up £8million of sales in the first nine months of the year.

Chief executive Graham Corfield

The company, based on Stafford Park is the global leader in step-free, non-slip aircraft boarding ramps and says it now hopes to smash the £10million barrier for the full year after a super-successful third quarter.

Between July and September Aviramp clinched deals with nine separate airports or operators, including a near £500,000 contract with US giant Delta Airlines.

Aviramp chief executive Graham Corfield said the deals meant that there were now some 750 of its pioneering step-free, non-slip ramps in use across the world.

“We have enjoyed a really successful third quarter and now look well placed to break our previous annual sales record which was set before the pandemic.

“I was particularly pleased with the deal with Delta – for three of our Continental ramps, and an International and a Regional model – which come after they placed 10 orders with us in April.

“In total, it means we will have supplied them with 10 Continentals, 4 Regionals and 1 International which will be used across the Caribbean and the north of South America.

“They are going to airports that currently do not have the best infrastructure and will vastly improve turnaround time for the airport and the overall experience for passengers.”

The company has also secured a £525,000 deal with the Sunshine Coast Airport in Australia for four of its Solar Continental ramps as well as a deal with Australian budget operator Jetstar for a Solar Continental.

Elsewhere, it is delivering two Continentals to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority in Canada, a further two Continentals to Swissport Algeria for Algiers Airport and

two of its Lite ramps for Adelte for use at Palma Airport.

Deals with Aero Dispatch for a Continental for Belize, and contracts with Humberside and Edinburgh Airport in the UK complete the hugely-successful quarter.

“The aviation industry faces two key challenges at the moment – sustainability and improving the passenger experience – and Aviramp can play a leading part in both,” said Graham.

“Our solar ramps can operate all day on a single charge and work in even the most challenging of climates, whilst our ramps mean all passengers can get on and off their aircraft in the same way, ensuring dignity for all, better safety and faster turnaround times.”

The company is a current holder of the Queen’s Award for International Trade. Its boarding ramps and bridges are used when an aircraft is parked on a remote stand and offer a safe, dignified alternative to stairs and separate ambulifts for wheelchair users and those passengers with reduced mobility.

The low-angled ramps are fitted with a unique non-slip surface to improve safety for all passengers.