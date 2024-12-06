11.1 C
Shropshire
Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Advertisement -

Aviramp on track for best year ever

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Telford based aviation specialist Aviramp is on track for its best ever trading year after notching up £8million of sales in the first nine months of the year.

Chief executive Graham Corfield
Chief executive Graham Corfield

The company, based on Stafford Park is the global leader in step-free, non-slip aircraft boarding ramps and says it now hopes to smash the £10million barrier for the full year after a super-successful third quarter.

Between July and September Aviramp clinched deals with nine separate airports or operators, including a near £500,000 contract with US giant Delta Airlines.

- Advertisement -

Aviramp chief executive Graham Corfield said the deals meant that there were now some 750 of its pioneering step-free, non-slip ramps in use across the world.

“We have enjoyed a really successful third quarter and now look well placed to break our previous annual sales record which was set before the pandemic.

“I was particularly pleased with the deal with Delta – for three of our Continental ramps, and an International and a Regional model – which come after they placed 10 orders with us in April.

“In total, it means we will have supplied them with 10 Continentals, 4 Regionals and 1 International which will be used across the Caribbean and the north of South America. 

“They are going to airports that currently do not have the best infrastructure and will vastly improve turnaround time for the airport and the overall experience for passengers.”

The company has also secured a £525,000 deal with the Sunshine Coast Airport in Australia for four of its Solar Continental ramps as well as a deal with Australian budget operator Jetstar for a Solar Continental.

Elsewhere, it is delivering two Continentals to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority in Canada, a further two Continentals to Swissport Algeria for Algiers Airport and

two of its Lite ramps for Adelte for use at Palma Airport.

Deals with Aero Dispatch for a Continental for Belize, and contracts with Humberside and Edinburgh Airport in the UK complete the hugely-successful quarter.

“The aviation industry faces two key challenges at the moment – sustainability and improving the passenger experience – and Aviramp can play a leading part in both,” said Graham.

“Our solar ramps can operate all day on a single charge and work in even the most challenging of climates, whilst our ramps mean all passengers can get on and off their aircraft in the same way, ensuring dignity for all, better safety and faster turnaround times.”

The company is a current holder of the Queen’s Award for International Trade. Its boarding ramps and bridges are used when an aircraft is parked on a remote stand and offer a safe, dignified alternative to stairs and separate ambulifts for wheelchair users and those passengers with reduced mobility.

The low-angled ramps are fitted with a unique non-slip surface to improve safety for all passengers.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP