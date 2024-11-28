Celebrations planned for 25th year of Shropshire Business Awards

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce says it is lining up ‘the most spectacular night yet’ to mark the 25th anniversary of its annual business awards.

The 2024 awards night at Telford International Centre

The 2025 competition will be officially launched at an evening reception on January 23 at Hatfields in Shrewsbury.

Tickets for the launch event are free, and available on a first come, first served basis. They can be reserved at www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/events-calendar/shropshire-chamber-business-awards-launch.

- Advertisement -

“We’re pulling out all the stops for the event’s 25th anniversary to lay on the most incredible awards night in the event’s history,” said Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross.

“Ever since the awards were launched in 2001, they have been a highlight of the local business calendar, and we have some very special surprises lined up to crown our winners, and reflect on a quarter of a century of history.”

The launch event on January 23 will give businesses the first opportunity to find out about available categories for this year – with many favourite awards returning but some new ones being introduced too.

The Chamber’s team will also be outlining some of the remaining sponsorship opportunities, with packages on offer for every budget.

Kelly Riedel, the Chamber’s events and training manager, said: “For sponsors and for finalists, the 25th anniversary competition will provide an incredible chance to showcase their brands in front of up to 700 people.

“We can’t wait to show people what we have got lined up for this silver anniversary occasion; it’s going to be the most spectacular night yet.

“Once again, the competition will be free to enter, and will be open to any businesses with an operational base in the county of Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin. You don’t need to be a Chamber member to take part.”

The award winners will be crowned once again at Telford’s International Centre, which has been home to the event since 2003. The 2025 awards night will take place on Friday June 20.

For more information about the awards, and a flavour of this year’s event, visit shropshire-chamber.co.uk/awards