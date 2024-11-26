Shoothill partners with Halls for digital transformation and website consulting

Shoothill, a leading digital technology provider, has announced a new partnership with Halls, a highly respected regional firm in the farming, auction and property sectors.

Pictured, Simon Jeavons, Group Managing Director at Shoothill and Jon Murgatroyd, Halls’ Commercial Director

This collaboration sees Shoothill working closely with Shrewsbury-based Halls to provide expert consulting on the company’s website, while also supporting its continued digital transformation.

Established in 1845, Halls is one of the UK’s leading independent firms of estate agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers with 10 offices across Shropshire, Worcestershire and Mid Wales.

To further improve customer experience, Halls has engaged Shoothill to collaborate on new digital strategies to optimise the company’s online presence, service quality and accessibility.

Halls’ website is being developed to improve functionality, user experience and streamline digital services. This partnership reflects Halls’ commitment to evolving its digital offerings and maintaining its position as a forward-thinking and growing business.

Jon Murgatroyd, Halls’ Commercial Director, said: “Halls has a long-standing heritage of trust and high-quality service, so it’s crucial that our digital presence lives up to this standard.

“Partnering with Shoothill is a key step in ensuring we stay at the forefront of our industry. Their expertise in digital transformation will help us improve our customer interactions and advance our online services to better serve the needs of our clients.”

Simon Jeavons, Group Managing Director at Shoothill, said: “We are delighted to be working with Halls, a cornerstone of our local business community. Our focus will be on ensuring that Halls’ digital presence continues to match their reputation for excellence.

“By refining their website and supporting their broader digital strategy, we aim to provide innovative solutions that drive growth and enhance their customer experience.”

This collaboration marks an exciting new phase for both Shropshire-based companies as they work together to ensure Halls remains a leader in the farming, property and auction sectors by embracing the latest digital advancements.