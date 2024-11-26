New engineering centre opens at Telford College

Telford College has officially launched its new engineering centre as part of an ambitious plan to bridge skills gaps and boost productivity in the local economy – working in close partnership with local employers.

Businesses touring the new Telford College facilities

Businesses were invited to a breakfast briefing, which was an opportunity for new principal and chief executive Lawrence Wood to spell out his vision for the college and explain why he wants businesses to play a vital role.

It was also the official launch of the Local Skills Improvement Training Space, a high-quality engineering centre at the Wellington campus providing upskilling opportunities for maintenance technicians.

- Advertisement -

Visitors got chance to see the college’s latest soldering, desoldering and electric repair equipment, as well as a new hydraulic and pneumatic lab filled with cutting-edge technology.

The facility is part of a series of investments across the region driven by the Marches Education Partnership, which has secured a £2.5 million funding package to boost skills training across Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire and Herefordshire.

Speaking to employers, Lawrence Wood said: “My experience of working in partnership with industry goes back many years, and I know that it can really make a difference.

“A college needs to be very much rooted in its community, and key to that is our work with businesses – not just on technical skills, but soft skills around communication and teamwork too. I hear this loud and clear from many employers.”

He added: “It’s important that there is a dialogue between employers and the college to ensure we understand how best to structure ourselves to meet that need, with a clear and understandable menu of opportunities.

“Learners are our customers, businesses are our customers, and members of the local community are our customers. Our curriculum has to be designed in partnership with them all.”

Robert Lees, director of director of automotive, construction and engineering, explained how the new Local Skills Improvement Training Space was meeting a need identified by the Local Skills Improvement Plan for more upskilling opportunities, particularly in specialist areas of manufacturing and engineering.

“We read the report, and we listened. Employers said they wanted flexibility, with modular training in practical subjects, so we developed courses in the areas they identified, with multiple start points where staff can step in and step out as required.”

Businesses also heard from Alan Markworth, a senior manager at Telford-based manufacturer DENSO which has been working closely with the college to help create and test some of the new modules.

He said the college’s focus on listening to and aligning itself with business had been ‘absolutely superb’.