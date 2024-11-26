Laser investment boost FSP’s ambitious growth plans

A Shropshire manufacturer of access covers and steel products for the construction, water, energy and security sectors has reinforced ambitious growth plans with a significant investment in new equipment.

Fabweld Steel Products’ latest investment, the 15kW Accurl Fibre Laser

Fabweld Steel Products, which is based at Court Works in Telford, aims to almost double turnover in the next five years.

To help the firm achieve that target, it has invested in a 15kW Accurl Fibre Laser to increase its production capacity and scope to boost growth. The new machinery replaces the firm’s 3KW fibre laser cutting equipment, which handled 95 per cent of products at the Telford factory.

Managing director Wayne Carter said: “It’s my aim that we will grow sales 75 per cent within the next five years.

“The Accurl laser is the latest investment to help us achieve that, and follows previous work to extend our welding capability and nitrogen gas generation. All three investments will ensure we have the right infrastructure for the growth we want.

“After more than 10 years of hard work, we had outgrown our 3kW fibre laser. This new machine will provide us with far greater cutting speeds and scope, ultimately removing a major barrier to growth and creating many new opportunities for FSP.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those staff who worked additional hours to get us ahead of our cutting schedule so we could get the new laser installed and commissioned with as little disruption as possible.

“Going forward, the increased speed, capability and capacity will quickly put us onto an upward trajectory to achieve our full potential.”

The process to decommission the 3kW laser, remove it, install and commission the Accurl, train staff and get up to full production capability was due to take almost three weeks and was completed at the end of October.

Wayne added: “With 95 per cent of our products going through our laser, this upgrade has taken a considerable amount of planning. Ultimately, we had reached a point where we were unable to grow the business or expand our scope. Upgrading our laser will enable us to do both.”

The new laser was supplied by Milton Keynes based Axe and Status Machinery Ltd. Managing director Steve Thomas said: “Our objective is to supply quality and reliability at a competitive price, which allows our customers to remain competitive.

“We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with FSP and are pleased to be part of their ongoing expansion plans.”