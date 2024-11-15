Award-winning chief executive pens practical resource for creative business thinking

Andy Begley, an award-winning leader with a diverse career in both the public and private sectors, shares his insights and strategies in his debut book, ‘I Didn’t Row the Atlantic #sowhat.’

Andy Begley

In the book, which was written during Andy’s spare time away from Shropshire Council, he shares the tools and strategies that have helped him on his own career journey – and explores lessons learned from some of the simple, hard truths he’s faced along the way.

It’s a frank, honest and practical resource for creative business thinking which is already gaining rave reviews.

Andy says: “All the ingredients, methods, clues and cues for success are with us – the key is how you recognise them, and choose to use them.

“I’m a firm believer that it’s not about what you do in life, but what you learn along the way… and crucially, how you choose to use all of that information.

“I want to share the tools and strategies that have helped me on my own career journey, the crossroads I have reached when I’ve had to be brave enough to make a choice, and the lightbulb moments which have helped me to appreciate that there are more ways than you might think to solve any given problem.

“And if, at the end of all this, the result is something of a ‘go-to’ companion that provides a resource for innovation, business solutions, and opportunities to look at life’s challenges a little bit differently, then I’ll consider it a job well done.”

World record-breaking adventurer Nick Sanders, who has circumnavigated the globe on both bicycle and motorbike, says: “You don’t need to have rowed the Atlantic to have valuable life skills to share. Andy is in an incredibly informed position to advocate and share experiences across a wide range of specialisms.

“I’ve been round the world 11 times and think I know what it means to travel, but I don’t pretend to be a motivational speaker offering leadership advice. We do have one thing in common though, I think . . . the capacity for self-examination and ability to look at life through a different lens.”

Reviewer Beth K Davis, a ghostwriter and editor, says: “Andy Begley leverages his eclectic career experiences and pursuits to slap down the notion that leadership and personal growth come from extreme feats or monumental achievements.

“He shows us that real growth comes from curiosity, discipline, cultivating skills that truly matter in both business and life, and – shocker – learning from your mistakes.

“This isn’t your typical ‘climb every mountain’ self-development book. Instead, Begley cuts through the noise of traditional success and leadership advice, using humour to tear down corporate fads and champion something refreshingly simple: being human.

“With a blend of hard truths and wit, Begley calls for leadership that embraces humility, adaptability, and authenticity – qualities too often overlooked in the pursuit of status and success.

“I Didn’t Row the Atlantic will inspire you to see leadership and life from a new perspective—one that doesn’t require an ice pick but does demand a bit of introspection.”

Darren Edwards, a former and Army reservist from Shropshire who was paralysed during a climbing accident but has shown grit and determination to become a record-breaking adventurer and motivational speaker, has also given a testimonial.

“Having started my career in local government, I often found myself frustrated by the lack of strong and effective leadership. When I first met Andy, I immediately recognised his empathetic, pragmatic, and strategic approach.

“Unlike many senior leaders, Andy leveraged the strengths of those around him and demonstrated the humility to acknowledge that successful leadership requires collective buy-in and ownership of the organisation’s vision.

“In short, Andy’s greatest skills as a leader are his empathy, humility, and ability to foster a shared vision that others embrace and take accountability for.”